The Daily Acca: Goals on Sunday

Injury-hit Spurs to grab a goal

The rivalry between Spurs and Chelsea can often be quite fiery, and while that could well continue this afternoon, one thing that I am confident of is both teams scoring.

Nuno Espírito Santo has a bit of an injury crisis on his hands, and he has remained tight-lipped about the fitness of some of his players.

Harry Kane will be starting though, and he will be sure to trouble the Chelsea defence.

Thomas Tuchel's men have only conceded one goal in five matches this term, but aside from Liverpool - who scored against them - they have had a relatively kind run of fixtures.

The Old Lady to creak again

Juventus have played three matches in Serie A this season, and they are yet to record a victory - losing on two occasions.

A 3-0 win at Malmo in the Champions League in the week could be the catalyst for improvement, but Massimiliano Allegri will know that he needs a run of domestic victories.

AC Milan are the visitors to Turin tonight, and they have started the season in cracking form. They have taken maximum points from their three matches this term, and a 3-2 defeat at Anfield on Wednesday can be forgiven.

More goals should occur this evening, with Juve having to go all out for the win.

No clean sheets in La Liga clash

It's third versus second at the Mestalla tonight, and like my first two selections, I am expecting goals at both ends.

Valencia have won three and drawn one of their opening four La Liga outings - scoring nine goals in the process.

Real Madrid have also taken 10 points from a possible 12, but Carlo Ancelotti's men have been involved in much more higher-scoring affairs.

They have scored 13 goals of their own, and conceded six. It's also worth noting that this fixture last season finished 4-1.

