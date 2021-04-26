The Daily Acca: Goals on Monday in this 5/1 treble

A high-scorer in Turin

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Torino v Napoli @ 7/10 - KO 17:30 BST

Torino have put a nice little run of results together to keep them just above the relegation zone, but they are still level on points with Benevento in 18th, so they need to keep on winning.

Napoli thumped Lazio 5-2 last time, which gave them a huge boost in their battle for a Champions League place. They are only three points behind Juve in fifth, but have this game in hand tonight.

I am expecting goals in this one, given that both teams could really do with winning. The stats are well in our favour too, as the hosts are currently on a run of four home games to end with three goals or more, and the same can be said for seven of the visitors' last 10 on the road.

Lazio and Milan to serve up a treat

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Lazio v AC Milan @ 13/20 - KO 19:45 BST

Lazio's top four hopes were dealt a devastating blow in the aforementioned loss in Naples, but they do have games in hand, so a victory over Milan would give them a lifeline.

AC Milan have dropped to third after being Inter's nearest pursuers, but they will move back ahead of Atalanta with three points in Rome.

Like the other Serie A match today, I am expecting a high-scoring affair, and it doesn't take rocket science to work out why.

Simone Inzaghi's men have won their last nine at Stadio Olimpico, with the most recent three finishing 3-2, 2-1 and 5-3. Stefano Pioli's visitors have been victorious in their last four on their travels, with three of those seeing this selection land.

Another cracker at the King Power

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Leicester v Crystal Palace @ 19/20 - KO 20:00 BST

We finish with more goals, this time from the Premier League.

The Foxes should really have had five or six against the Baggies on Thursday, as they led 3-0 at half time, and had already missed some good chances.

The Eagles were beaten 1-4 by Chelsea when they were last in action - which was all the way back on April 10th.

Roy Hodgson's side are known to struggle for goals, but it is worth noting that they have netted at least once in four of their last five away from Selhurst Park - scoring twice at both Newcastle and Brighton. They have only kept one away clean sheet though.

