The Daily Acca: Goals in Manchester in this 9/2 treble

End to end stuff at the Etihad

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Man City v Man United @ 5/6 - KO 16:30 GMT

Manchester United travel to the Etihad this afternoon and while the gulf in class remains pretty big between the two teams, United always seem to relish this fixture.

They have won their last three games on this ground - two in the league and one in the cup, and City have won just one of the last seven.

Opposing the hosts was going to be my selection, but in the end I opted for both teams to score.

It would have landed in seven of United's last eight away from home in the league, including all of their last five. The last time City were at home, they were beaten 2-3 by Spurs.

Top of the table clash to entertain

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Napoli v AC Milan @ 4/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

There is a three-way title race in Italy, and two of the teams involved meet in Naples this evening.

This pair trail Inter by just a single point, with 11 games to go, so dropping points at this stage isn't much of an option.

You could make the argument that this will be cautious affair, given that a defeat would be hugely damaging, but on the flip-side, a victory would be a massive boost.

Both teams to score backers would have collected in four of Milan's last five on the road, and the same can be said for Napoli's last two at home.

Atletico to fail on the road again

Bet 3: Back Betis to Win or Draw @ 8/15 - KO 20:00 GMT

The title race in Spain isn't exciting as it is in Italy, but the battle for the Champions League places is very intriguing, and this match sees Betis in third, take on Atletico Madrid in fifth.

Manuel Pellegrini's Betis were beaten 2-1 at Sevilla last weekend, but they put that behind them to qualify for the final of the Copa del Rey during the week.

Diego Simeone's visitors managed to win at Osasuna on their last away outing, but prior to that it was four defeats and a draw from their previous five, and the reigning champions have recorded just five away victories all season - with three of them coming before the end of September.