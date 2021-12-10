The Daily Acca: Goals in England and Italy in this 10/1 boost
Friday's Daily Acca is a 10/1 treble that features matches from Serie A, the Premier League and La Liga. Here are Paul Robinson's selections:
Back BTTS in both Genoa v Sampdoria & Brentford v Watford @ an Odds Boost of 11.010/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 10/1 from 8/1. Click the link above to gain access.
Genoa derby to have goals
Bet 1: Back BTTS in Genoa v Sampdoria @ 4/5 - KO 19:45 GMT
It's the Derby della Lanterna in Genoa tonight and I am expecting both teams to score.
These two rivals are struggling at the wrong end of the table, and their recent form hasn't been good either. The hosts are 19th and winless in 13 - losing three of their last five.
The visitors are five points better off in 15th, but they have been beaten on their two most recent outings - and five of their last seven.
Goals are usually on the menu when these two meet, with this selection landing in their four meetings since the beginning of 2020. Given that both clubs need a result, there should be goals again.
No clean sheets with Watford in town
Bet 2: Back BTTS in Brentford v Watford @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 GMT
Watford's 4-1 victory over Manchester United is a distant memory now, as while they have had tough fixtures since, they have lost all three.
Conceding goals has been the main issue for Claudio Ranieri's men, as Leicester got four against them, Chelsea two and Man City three. They did at least score themselves in all three outings though.
Brentford drew 2-2 at Leeds last time, which was an improvement after their 2-0 loss at Spurs. Thomas Frank's side have only kept two clean sheets at home all season, and it's hard to imagine them keeping the Hornets at bay.
Spoils to be shared in Mallorca
Bet 3: Back The Draw in Real Mallorca v Celta Vigo @ 2/1 - KO 20:00 GMT
We finish in Spain for the La Liga clash between Real Mallorca and Celta Vigo, and I am finding it hard to split them.
The hosts are in 12th, and they have drawn seven of their 16 outings this term. They pulled off a shock 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid last weekend, but at home, it's three draws on the bounce.
The visitors saw a four match unbeaten run come to an end at home to Valencia on Sunday, but their away record is good - winning three of their last five, and drawing another.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 101pts
Returned: 67.9pts
P/L: -33.1pts
Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back BTTS in both Genoa v Sampdoria & Brentford v Watford @ an Odds Boost of 11.010/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 10/1 from 8/1. Click the link above to gain access.