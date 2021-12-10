The Daily Acca: Goals in England and Italy in this 10/1 boost

Genoa derby to have goals

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Genoa v Sampdoria @ 4/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

It's the Derby della Lanterna in Genoa tonight and I am expecting both teams to score.

These two rivals are struggling at the wrong end of the table, and their recent form hasn't been good either. The hosts are 19th and winless in 13 - losing three of their last five.

The visitors are five points better off in 15th, but they have been beaten on their two most recent outings - and five of their last seven.

Goals are usually on the menu when these two meet, with this selection landing in their four meetings since the beginning of 2020. Given that both clubs need a result, there should be goals again.

No clean sheets with Watford in town

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Brentford v Watford @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

Watford's 4-1 victory over Manchester United is a distant memory now, as while they have had tough fixtures since, they have lost all three.

Conceding goals has been the main issue for Claudio Ranieri's men, as Leicester got four against them, Chelsea two and Man City three. They did at least score themselves in all three outings though.

Brentford drew 2-2 at Leeds last time, which was an improvement after their 2-0 loss at Spurs. Thomas Frank's side have only kept two clean sheets at home all season, and it's hard to imagine them keeping the Hornets at bay.

Spoils to be shared in Mallorca

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Real Mallorca v Celta Vigo @ 2/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

We finish in Spain for the La Liga clash between Real Mallorca and Celta Vigo, and I am finding it hard to split them.

The hosts are in 12th, and they have drawn seven of their 16 outings this term. They pulled off a shock 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid last weekend, but at home, it's three draws on the bounce.

The visitors saw a four match unbeaten run come to an end at home to Valencia on Sunday, but their away record is good - winning three of their last five, and drawing another.