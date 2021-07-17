The Daily Acca: Goals in Brazil as part of this 14/1 treble
There is a 14/1 odds boost from Brazil's top flight for Paul Robinson today. Here are his Daily Acca selections:
Back Atletico MG to Win, and BTTS in both Sao Paulo v Fortaleza & Ceara v Athletico PR @ an Odds Boost of 15.014/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 14/1 from 11/1. Click the link above to gain access.
No clean sheets in Sao Paulo
Bet 1: Back BTTS in Sao Paulo v Fortaleza @ 21/20 - KO 21:00 BST
It's 14th versus fourth in Sao Paulo tonight, but before the season started you might have expected the league positions to be the other way round.
The hosts have improved following a terrible beginning to their domestic campaign, winning their last two, to take their points tally to 11 from 11 matches.
The visitors head to Morumbi on the back of two wins of their own - scoring five goals in the process. They were both at home though, and they have gone four without a victory on their travels.
I do expect Fortaleza to breach the Sao Paulo defence - they have netted in three of their five away matches - and it's just one clean sheet from their last four at home for Hernan Crespo's hosts.
Goals to flow with Athletico PR in town
Bet 2: Back BTTS in Ceara v Athletico PR @ 9/10 - KO 21:00 BST
Athletico PR are up in fifth in Serie A, and they have a game in hand over all four of the clubs above them. If they win tonight, they could go as high as second, but they do need to put a defeat and a draw behind them.
The feature of their matches this term has been goals. All bar two of their 10 outings have ended with three goals or more, and while they contributed an impressive 19 of their own, they have still conceded 11.
Ceara lost two of their opening three, but since then they have gone eight unbeaten. Only two of those were wins, and they drew 2-2 at Cuiaba, most recently.
Corinthians to fall to another home defeat
Bet 3: Back Atletico MG @ 23/10 - KO 23:00 BST
The Rooster head to Sao Paulo to take on Corinthians having won their last four league matches. Admittedly, two of those were at home, but they have also taken maximum points in four of their six away games this season.
Corinthians are in 12th, and after ending a run of three straight draws by winning 1-0 at Chapecoense, they then lost at Fortaleza last time.
Atletico GO and Bragantino have both already won on this ground in this campaign, and Cuca's visitors are overpriced to follow suit tonight.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 277pts
Returned: 255.54pts
P/L: -21.46pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
