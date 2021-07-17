The Daily Acca: Goals in Brazil as part of this 14/1 treble

No clean sheets in Sao Paulo

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Sao Paulo v Fortaleza @ 21/20 - KO 21:00 BST

It's 14th versus fourth in Sao Paulo tonight, but before the season started you might have expected the league positions to be the other way round.

The hosts have improved following a terrible beginning to their domestic campaign, winning their last two, to take their points tally to 11 from 11 matches.

The visitors head to Morumbi on the back of two wins of their own - scoring five goals in the process. They were both at home though, and they have gone four without a victory on their travels.

I do expect Fortaleza to breach the Sao Paulo defence - they have netted in three of their five away matches - and it's just one clean sheet from their last four at home for Hernan Crespo's hosts.

Goals to flow with Athletico PR in town

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Ceara v Athletico PR @ 9/10 - KO 21:00 BST

Athletico PR are up in fifth in Serie A, and they have a game in hand over all four of the clubs above them. If they win tonight, they could go as high as second, but they do need to put a defeat and a draw behind them.

The feature of their matches this term has been goals. All bar two of their 10 outings have ended with three goals or more, and while they contributed an impressive 19 of their own, they have still conceded 11.

Ceara lost two of their opening three, but since then they have gone eight unbeaten. Only two of those were wins, and they drew 2-2 at Cuiaba, most recently.

Corinthians to fall to another home defeat

Bet 3: Back Atletico MG @ 23/10 - KO 23:00 BST

The Rooster head to Sao Paulo to take on Corinthians having won their last four league matches. Admittedly, two of those were at home, but they have also taken maximum points in four of their six away games this season.

Corinthians are in 12th, and after ending a run of three straight draws by winning 1-0 at Chapecoense, they then lost at Fortaleza last time.

Atletico GO and Bragantino have both already won on this ground in this campaign, and Cuca's visitors are overpriced to follow suit tonight.

