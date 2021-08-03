The Daily Acca: Goals, goals, goals in the Champions League

Rangers to grab an away goal

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Malmo v Rangers @ 20/23 - KO 18:00 BST

After winning his first SPL title, Steven Gerrard will now be looking to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League, but first they have to get past Malmo in the third qualifying round.

The first leg is in Sweden and I am expecting both teams to find the net later this evening.

The Swedes are already 13 matches into their domestic league campaign, and they have been scoring goals for fun of late - racking up 15 across their last five. They have already played two rounds in this competition, and three of their four outings have seen this selection land.

Rangers opened up their SPL campaign with a 3-0 victory over Livingston on Saturday, and while I expect them to score in Malmo, a clean sheet would be a big ask.

No clean sheet in Czech Republic

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Sparta Prague v Monaco @ 6/10 - KO 18:00 BST

The Czechs saw of Rapid Vienna in the second qualifying round, winning 3-2 on aggregate, but they face a step-up in opposition now, and they will find it much tougher against Monaco.

The French club are back on the up following a disappointing couple of years, and they finished third in Ligue One last term. This is their first foray in the Champions League since 2018, and they will be aiming to at least make the group stage.

Again I see goals in this one, especially with the visitors being the favourites to win the game. The hosts have had more competitive football of late though, which should stand them in good stead - scoring 10 goals in their last three matches.

Goals to flow in Eindhoven

Bet 3: Back BTTS in PSV v Midtjylland @ 21/20 - KO 19:00 BST

PSV had a tricky looking tie against Galatasaray in the last round, but they cruised to a 7-2 aggregate win, and now take on Celtic's conquerors, Midtjylland.

Even in their demolition of the Turks, PSV still conceded in both games, with the first leg being a 5-1 victory in Eindhoven.

The Danes scored in both matches against Celtic, and in their six group fixtures last season, BTTS backers collected in four of them - and they were up against Liverpool, Atalanta and Ajax.

