Palace to make life difficult for Toffees

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Everton v Crystal Palace @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 BST

Everton blew their chance of confirming their safety against Brentford at the weekend, and they now could really do with winning, given that they are at Arsenal on the final day.

I expected Palace to capitulate in the league following their FA Cup semi-final defeat, but they are now unbeaten in four, so they won't make it easy for the hosts.

I can definitely see both teams scoring in this one, especially with the Eagles being a lot more adventurous under Patrick Vieira.

More of the same between the two claret and blues

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Aston Villa v Burnley @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 BST

One of the interesting talking points ahead of this game is what kind of team Steven Gerrard will put out. I expect him to go relatively strong, but with Man City away on Sunday, he might not go full strength.

Burnley head to Villa Park in the bottom three, but a point would see them move above Leeds on goal difference. I very much doubt that the Clarets will sit in and play for a draw though, and they have been a bit more attacking since Sean Dyche left.

When these two met at the beginning of the month in the reverse fixture, Villa won 3-1 at Turf Moor, and I am expecting both teams to find the net once again.

Foxes' scoring form to continue

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Chelsea v Leicester @ 5/6 - KO 20:00 BST

I was quite surprised that BTTS was as big as 5/6 for this fixture between Chelsea and Leicester, as I was expecting it to be much shorter.

The Foxes are the underdogs, but they have won their last two - racking up eight goals in the process. Obviously this is a much sterner test, and Brendan Rodgers could well rotate, but I always fancy Leicester for a goal.

Thomas Tuchel's side have the disappointment of the FA Cup Final defeat to put behind them, and while they should easily score themselves, they just aren't as defensively sound as they were.