The Daily Acca: Goals galore in the Europa League at 5/1

Danes to trouble the Turks

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Galatasaray v Randers @ 20/23 - KO 19:00 BST

The first leg in Denmark finished 1-1, and I am expecting more of the same in terms of goals tonight.

The Turks are the favourites to progress, and while they may well do, they don't tend to keep many clean sheets - just two in their last 13 competitive home matches.

The visitors are in Europe for the first time since 2015, and they are now just one game away from the group stage. They are unbeaten so far this term - seven matches - and they have scored in each one. On the flip-side, they kept just two clean sheets during that period.

Goals to flow in Holland

Bet 2: Back BTTS in AZ Alkmaar v Celtic @ 8/15 - KO 19:15 BST

Celtic are on a roll now, and they have won their last six matches in all competitions - scoring 24 goals and conceding just four.

They won the first leg of this tie in Glasgow by a 2-0 scoreline, and while it's hard to crab their recent run of results, it's very hard to envisage them keeping a clean sheet in Alkmaar.

The Dutch club have made a slow start to their campaign - two defeats to nil - but they were both away from home, and I expect better here.

More of the same in Warsaw

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Legia Warsaw v Slavia Prague @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 BST

The first leg between these two finished 2-2, and goals should be on the menu again in Poland.

Slavia Prague were the favourites to win that match, but they had to twice come from behind to achieve that result.

Neither team sat back in the game in Prague, and there is no evidence to suggest that they will this evening.

