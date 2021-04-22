The Daily Acca: Goals at the King Power in this 7/1 shot

Points to stay in Naples

Bet 1: Back Napoli @ 21/20 - KO 19:45 BST

The race for the Champions League in Italy is still in the balance and tonight fifth placed, Napoli take on sixth placed, Lazio.

The hosts are the bet for me, as while they have won just one of their last three, the defeat was at Juventus and their draw came against Inter.

In Naples it's seven without defeat in Serie A - six of which were wins - and they will be desperate to keep in touch with Atalanta in fourth.

The visitors are on a five match winning streak in the league, but they have enjoyed a kind run of fixtures. Away from home it's three defeats from their last five, and they have largely been coming up short against the top tier sides.

Baggies to keep their foot on the gas

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Leicester v WBA @ 9/10 - KO 20:00 BST

The Baggies are still fighting for their survival and if they can win their game in hand here, they will be just six points behind Burnley in 17th.

Sam Allardyce's men have been on the front foot in recent weeks - racking up eight goals across their last two matches. They will certainly fancy their chances of netting against a Leicester side that have conceded six goals in their last four outings.

This selection would have landed in three of the Foxes last five at the King Power in the league, and the same can be said for seven of West Brom's last 10 on the road.

Sociedad to fail again

Bet 3: Back Celta Vigo & Draw @ 5/6 - KO 20:00 BST

Celta Vigo travel to Real Sociedad this evening, and I expect them to avoid defeat.

The hosts haven't won many games lately - just three of their last 11 in all competitions - and on this ground it's just one point from their last three La Liga outings.

The visitors have only been beaten in one of their last six on their travels - winning two of their last three. They picked up a point at Atletico Madrid during that run, and they can at least do that here.

