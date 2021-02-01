The Daily Acca: Goals at a premium at Vicarage Road in this 9/1 treble

Osnabruck to lose again

Bet 1: Back Hannover 96 @ 8/13 - KO 19:30 GMT

The Reds have lost two of their last three games, but they are still eighth in the Bundesliga 2, and in-between those defeats they beat Nurnberg 5-2.

Hannover have won five of their eight home matches this term, and they should be able to make it six from nine against Osnabruck.

The visitors come into the fixture on the back of four straight defeats - the latest three of which were to nil. They are 13th in the table and Hamburg beat them 5-0 on their latest away outing.

More of the same from Watford

Bet 2: Back The Under 2.5 Goals in Watford v QPR @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Hornets have another new manager, but one thing has stayed the same - their matches are still relatively low-scoring.

Watford are 20th of 24 when it comes to average goals in their games, with an overwhelming 20 of their 26 Championship matches seeing this selection land.

QPR's average is higher at 2.16 goals each time, but 18 of their 25 have still had three goals or fewer - including their last six away from Loftus Road.

Points to be shared in Seville

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Real Betis v Osasuna @ 5/2 - KO 20:00 GMT

The hosts are unbeaten in seven in all competitions - four of which were victories inside normal time. The visitors were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Almeria last week, but it was on penalties, with the match finishing 0-0.

Osasuna are struggling in the league too - they are 17th of 20 - but it is worth noting that three of their last four on their travels have ended all square.

My concern for Betis tonight, despite their better form and league position, is that they have won less than 50% of their home games this term. They might have to settle for a point.

