To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Same Game Multi Offer image 1

Same Game Multi offer image 2

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Dimitar Berbatov

La Liga Tips

The Daily Acca: Goals at a premium at Vicarage Road in this 9/1 treble

QPR Manager - Mark Warburton
Mark Warburton's QPR have kept clean sheets in their last two away games

The week begins with action from Germany, England and Spain for Paul Robinson, and his Daily Acca comes in at the 9/1 mark. Here are his selections:

- Back Hannover 96 @ 8/13
- Back Under 2.5 Goals in Watford v QPR @ 3/4
- Back The Draw in Real Betis v Osasuna @ 5/2

The Acca pays approximately 9/1

Osnabruck to lose again

Bet 1: Back Hannover 96 @ 8/13 - KO 19:30 GMT

The Reds have lost two of their last three games, but they are still eighth in the Bundesliga 2, and in-between those defeats they beat Nurnberg 5-2.

Hannover have won five of their eight home matches this term, and they should be able to make it six from nine against Osnabruck.

The visitors come into the fixture on the back of four straight defeats - the latest three of which were to nil. They are 13th in the table and Hamburg beat them 5-0 on their latest away outing.

More of the same from Watford

Bet 2: Back The Under 2.5 Goals in Watford v QPR @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Hornets have another new manager, but one thing has stayed the same - their matches are still relatively low-scoring.

Watford are 20th of 24 when it comes to average goals in their games, with an overwhelming 20 of their 26 Championship matches seeing this selection land.

QPR's average is higher at 2.16 goals each time, but 18 of their 25 have still had three goals or fewer - including their last six away from Loftus Road.

Points to be shared in Seville

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Real Betis v Osasuna @ 5/2 - KO 20:00 GMT

The hosts are unbeaten in seven in all competitions - four of which were victories inside normal time. The visitors were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Almeria last week, but it was on penalties, with the match finishing 0-0.

Osasuna are struggling in the league too - they are 17th of 20 - but it is worth noting that three of their last four on their travels have ended all square.

My concern for Betis tonight, despite their better form and league position, is that they have won less than 50% of their home games this term. They might have to settle for a point.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 126pts
Returned: 94.05pts
P/L: -31.95pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on a multiple and, after it has settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bet must settle before 23:59 on the day it's placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Hannover 96 @ 8/13
Back Under 2.5 Goals in Watford v QPR @ 3/4
Back The Draw in Real Betis v Osasuna @ 5/2

The Acca pays approximately 9/1

Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Daily Acca

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles