The Daily Acca: Goals at a premium at Goodison in this Odds boosted treble

Fireworks at St Pauli

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in St Pauli v Hamburg @ 4/6 - KO 19:30 GMT

It's the Hamburg derby in Bundesliga 2 tonight and I am expecting plenty of goals.

Hamburg were leading the division, but they are now fourth and in the middle of a poor run of form - something which is a regular occurrence when they are in a position to challenge.

The good news for Daniel Thioune's side is that they could move back to the top if they win their game in hand here, however it's the number of goals in the game that interests me.

St Pauli are on a run of five straight matches to see this selection land, and with four wins on the bounce, they will be full of confidence. It's worth noting though that over the course of those four victories, they still conceded seven goals, and didn't keep a clean sheet.

The goal stats are also good for the visitors too, as three of their last four have seen the ball in the net on three occasions or more.

Drab encounter at Goodison

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Everton v Southampton @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Toffees returned to form with a 2-0 win at Anfield last time and they will be hoping to build on that by improving their home results, starting with Southampton this evening.

A bit like my first selection though, I am drawn towards the goal markets, and I have a feeling that this will end up being a low-scoring affair.

In their last five matches at Goodison Park, Everton have scored just two goals, and that has led to four of the five seeing Under 2.5 backers collect.

The Saints have been struggling on the road - just one point from a possible 15 of late - and they failed to score in four of the five games.

Real to close the gap on Atletico

Bet 3: Back Real Madrid @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

It's not often that Real Madrid aren't odds-on for a home fixture in La Liga, so with them being available at even money against Real Sociedad, I can't not include them as the final leg of today's Daily Acca.

Zinedine Zidane's men are back in the title race, as they now only trail Atletico Madrid by six points - and they are set to face them at the weekend.

They need to see off Sociedad first though, and that shouldn't be too much of a challenge for a team that have won their last five in all competitions.

Admittedly, Madrid, aren't firing on all cylinders, but the visitors have won just two of their last seven on their travels, which includes defeats at Barcelona, Levante and Sevilla.

