The Daily Acca: Goals all the way in the Europa League
It's goals all the way in the Europa League according to Paul Robinson and his Daily Acca has been boosted from 4/1 to 5/1. Here are his selections:
Back BTTS in all of Rangers v Sparta Prague, Leicester v Legia Warsaw & Monaco v Sociedad @ an Odds Boost of 6.05/1
No clean sheets at Ibrox
Bet 1: Back BTTS in Rangers v Sparta Prague @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 GMT
With Lyon away to come in their final game, this is a must-win match for Rangers against Sparta Prague tonight.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst saw his new team lose 3-1 to Hibs in the League Cup at the weekend, and I think the big difference since the departure of Steven Gerrard will be the number of clean sheets they keep.
I can definitely see the Czech visitors finding the net at Ibrox, and they did win the reverse fixture 1-0. Since then though they have lost 3-4 and 3-0 to Lyon, so their defence clearly have issues.
Leicester's defensive issues to continue
Bet 2: Back BTTS in Leicester v Legia Warsaw @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 GMT
The Foxes are bottom of Group C, but only two points separate the four of them. A final fixture in Naples means that they really need to be winning here though.
Legia Warsaw have one more point than Leicester, and they are at home in their final match. They should be able to take advantage of the hosts' porous defence, with Brendan Rodgers' men conceding bucketloads of goals this term.
Goals at both ends in France
Bet 3: Back BTTS in Monaco v Sociedad @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 GMT
These two are the top two in Group B, but PSV lurk in third, and they will likely collect three points against Sturm Graz tonight.
The reverse fixture in Spain finished 1-1, and three of Sociedad's four in this competition this season have seen this selection land. The same can be said for two of Monaco's four.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 89pts
Returned: 67.9pts
P/L: -21.1pts
Recommended bets
