The Daily Acca: Goals across the board in Monday's games

Turf Moor to be the happy place for goal backers

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Burnley v Crystal Palace @ 19/20 - KO 17:30 GMT

The Clarets have made their worst ever start to a Premier League season as they have just two points from a possible 21. Despite that, I actually expect Sean Dyche's men to avoid relegation this season.

They can start by getting a first win against Crystal Palace this evening, but I think that the safer bet is both teams to score, at just shy of even money.

Roy Hodgson's side have done quite well on their travels this term - already winning at Manchester United and Fulham. This selection landed in both of those games, and they are yet to keep a clean sheet away from Selhurst Park.

No clean sheets at Molineux

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Wolves v Southampton @ 19/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

The second Premier League game of the day sees Wolves host Southampton, and like the first, I am expecting goals at both ends.

The Saints might be without Danny Ings, but they didn't need him when beating Newcastle 2-0 prior to the international break. It's also worth noting that their last two away matches have ended 3-3 and 3-4.

Wolves don't usually get involved in those kind of scorelines, but they have found the net in all four of their fixtures at Molineux, and BTTS backers would have collected in two of their four.

Goals to rain in Spain

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Athletic Club v Real Betis @ 13/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

We finish with more goals, but this time they are coming from Spain in the La Liga fixture between Athletic Club and Real Betis.

These two teams have been quite inconsistent so far this season, with the hosts winning three and losing five, while the visitors have won four and lost five.

As far as the goals go, Bilbao have only had three games end with three goals or more, but one of those came from their latest outing on this ground.

The main reason for this selection is the stats of Betis though, as with an average of 3.22 goals each time, their matches have been the second highest scoring in the entire division. A total of five of their nine have gone Over 2.5, and that includes two of their last four on the road.

