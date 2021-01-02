The Daily Acca: Get on this trio of Championship draws at huge odds

Points to be shared at Adams Park

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Wycombe v Middlesbrough @ 9/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

Wycombe won for the first time since November 4th on Tuesday, as they beat Cardiff 2-1 on this ground. They had plenty of draws during that spell though, and I fancy them for another one this afternoon.

The Boro had won three on the bounce prior to their trip to Hillsborough, but they were beaten 2-1, and that made it four defeats from five on their travels. A point at Adams Park wouldn't be the worst result in the world.

Bore-draw at the Den

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Millwall v Coventry @ 2/1 - KO 15:00 GMT

Neither of these teams score many goals, and that brings the draw into play when they meet at the Den this afternoon.

The hosts drew with Forest here when they were last in action, which was all the way back on December 19th. Postponements since then will mean that they are fresh, but I still can't see them recording what would be only their second victory since 28th October.

Coventry had been in good form prior to the festive period, but they have now taken just one point from a possible nine - failing to score in their last four matches. A goalless draw could be on the cards today.

More dropped points for Norwich

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Norwich v Barnsley @ 27/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Canaries are still the league leaders, but they were beaten at Watford on Boxing Day, and could only follow that up with a 1-1 home draw against QPR.

Barnsley are one of the surprise packages of the season, with Valérien Ismaël guiding them to eighth in the table.

The Tykes have won five of their last six, and with three wins from their last four away from home, they are more than capable of holding Norwich at Carrow Road.

