Goals in Turin

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Juventus v Lazio @ 4/7 - KO 19:45 BST

Juventus have fourth and a place in next season's Champions League sewn up, and while that isn't particularly impressive for a club of their stature, they did make a really poor start to the campaign.

Lazio are in fifth, and their main aim is to finish above Roma and also secure a place in next year's Europa League from the chasing pack.

As for the goals, this selection has landed in three of Lazio's last five on the road in Serie A, and the same can be said for Juve's last two at home. With the pressure relatively off, expect some more goals tonight.

More of the same in the second leg

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Huddersfield v Luton @ 21/20 - KO 19:45 BST

The first leg of the Championship Play-off semi-final between these two finished 1-1, and I can definitely see both teams scoring again this evening.

As soon as the first goal goes in at the John Smith's, the other side needs to chase the game, and that should open things up nicely.

The Terriers only kept a clean sheet in two of their last five at home, with the Hatters keeping just one in their last five away from Kenilworth Road.

Gunners to have to score at least twice

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Newcastle v Arsenal @ 13/20 - KO 20:00 BST

The pressure is now on Arsenal to get the win at St James' Park tonight, but with the Toon being much improved in 2022, I just can't see them keeping a clean sheet.

Only Liverpool have won at Newcastle in the league this calendar year, and only Liverpool. Man City and Chelsea have stopped them scoring this season.

The Gunners went to pieces at Spurs last week, and they haven't kept an away clean sheet since March.