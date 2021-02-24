The Daily Acca: Get on board this 11/1 Championship treble
It's all about the Championship for Paul Robinson today, as he expects Swansea to bounce back from a poor weekend effort. Here are his selections:
Tykes to win again
Bet 1: Back Barnsley @ 13/10 - KO 19:00 GMT
Barnsley are flying and three successive wins have them just four points off the Play-offs - with a game in hand. Their three victories came against Brentford, Blackburn and Bristol City, so other than the latter, they have come against decent teams.
At Oakwell it's four victories from their last six, with only Swansea being able to beat them here during that period.
Stoke travel north on the back of two victories, but they were both at home, and came against Sheffield Wednesday and Luton.
Michael O'Neill's men had been drawing plenty of games on the road, but they were thumped 4-1 at Carrow Road last time, and I can see them being turned over here.
Swansea to get back on track
Bet 2: Back Swansea @ 11/10 - KO 19:00 GMT
Swansea will want to forget all about last weekend, as they were beaten 4-1 at the struggling, Huddersfield. I am confident of them putting it behind them back at the Liberty though, especially as they are up against a side that don't travel well.
Coventry ended a run of five without a win by beating Brentford on Saturday, but that came at St Andrew's. and their record away from that ground is pretty dire.
Mark Robins' men have lost four of their last five away from St Andrew's, and with the hosts unbeaten in 12 at home - eight of which were wins - it's hard to see anything other than a Swans victory.
A fifth defeat for Rovers
Bet 3: Back Watford @ 13/10 - KO 19:45 GMT
The Hornets are back in form, and they are up to third in the table, courtesy of three straight victories. They beat Bristol City and Preston, before winning against an in-form, Derby, on Friday.
Opponents, Blackburn, are slipping down the league table having lost their last four matches. Admittedly three of those were away from Ewood Park, but even at home, it's just one win in four and two defeats from their last six.
Watford have the bit between their teeth under another new manager, and I expect their good run to continue for a while longer.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 150pts
Returned: 106.58pts
P/L: -43.42pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
