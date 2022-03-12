The Daily Acca: Get boosted with this 7/1 shot

Rams to come up short at the Vitality

Bet 1: Back Bournemouth @ 6/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Derby put three straight defeats behind them to beat Barnsley last weekend, but that was at Pride Park, and against a fellow struggler.

Wayne Rooney's side have put up a remarkable fight against the drop, and while there is still a slight chance that they will survive, I just can't see them end a run of five consecutive away losses at one of the best teams in the division.

The Cherries are down to third, but they are only one point behind Huddersfield, with four games in hand.

Scott Parker's men were held here by Peterborough on Tuesday, but prior to that it had been three wins out of four at home, and they should prove too strong today.

Royals to remain in deep trouble

Bet 2: Back Nottingham Forest @ 1/2 - KO 15:00 GMT

Nottingham Forest have dropped to 10th in the table, but they have a game in hand over the five teams immediately above them, and the gap to sixth is only five points.

Steve Cooper's side are still well in the Play-off picture, and they have lost just one of 12 in all competitions. At the City Ground they have taken 10 points from a possible 12 in the league of late, and also knocked out both Arsenal and Leicester in the FA Cup.

Reading had a bit of a rally a few weeks ago, beating both Preston and Birmingham, but since then they have reverted to type, and lost to Blackpool and Millwall.

They still have a five point cushion over Derby, but they have been beaten in five of their last seven on the road, and this is one of the hardest grounds to go to this season.

Spoils to be shared at the Den

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Millwall v Middlesbrough @ 2/1 - KO 15:00 GMT

Middlesbrough have been good under Chris Wilder, but they haven't been able to pick up many points on their travels, and they head to the Den having lost four of their last five away games, with the other being a draw.

The hosts have put themselves in the race for the top six, courtesy of a five wins and a draw from their six most recent outings, and they are unbeaten in five in front of their own fans.

Things can't continue to be as bad for the Boro on the road though, and if they can just tighten up defensively, I fancy them to get a point this afternoon.