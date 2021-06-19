The Daily Acca: Germans to be left feeling low in this Euros treble

Les Bleus to put in a professional performance

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Hungary v France @ 19/20 - KO 14:00 BST

France travel to Budapest with the comfort of a 1-0 victory over Germany in their pocket and while they will almost certainly beat the Hungarians, I expect it to be a pretty tight game.

Didier Deschamps isn't the kind of manager to be gung-ho, so while his side are up against the weakest team in the group, it will be another disciplined performance from the World Champions.

The hosts were beaten 3-0 by Portugal in their tournament opener, but all three goals came in the final 10 minutes, and they kept the Portuguese pretty quiet prior to that.

Germans to be beaten again

Bet 2: Back Portugal @ 23/10 - KO 17:00 BST

Portugal head to Munich on a win, but they were far from impressive against Hungary. That being said, they still scored three goals, kept a clean sheet, and they will fancy their chances of beating the Germans.

Joachim Löw's men were edged out 1-0 by France, but in truth, it could have been worse. VAR kept the score down to 1-0, and while Germany had plenty of the ball in the second half, they didn't look like scoring.

This isn't a German team of old, and I fancy them to struggle against the reigning champions this afternoon.

Lack of cutting edge to continue to hinder Spain

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Spain v Poland @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 BST

The market is expecting goals when Spain and Poland meet in Seville tonight, but having watched Spain's match against Sweden, I completely disagree.

Luis Enrique's side completely dominated the ball against the Swedes, but their usual problems in front of goal continued - they just don't have a top class striker any more.

Poland have their backs against the wall following a 2-1 defeat to Slovakia, but they will know that if they can hold out for a point this evening, a victory in their final Group E fixture should see them through.

