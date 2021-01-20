The Daily Acca: Fulham to thwart United to seal this 9/2 treble

Canaries to remain on-song

Bet 1: Back Norwich @ 8/15 - KO 18:00 GMT

The Canaries made it three wins in a row in all competitions with a good victory at Cardiff on Saturday, and they head into tonight's fixture four points clear of Swansea in second.

Danie Farke's men are back on home soil today, and they have only lost once at Carrow Road this term - which was all the way back at the beginning of October. They have won four of their last five, keeping clean sheets in two of their last three.

Bristol City won in the FA Cup and followed that up with a 2-0 victory over Preston on Saturday, but they were both played at Ashton Gate. Away from home it's four defeats from their last five - including their last three.

Brentford to win again

Bet 2: Back Brentford @ 4/7 - KO 19:00 GMT

The Bees are a short price to beat Luton tonight, and while the Hatters have performed above expectations this season, I can't see anything other than a home win.

Thomas Frank's side haven't been beaten in the league since a 3-2 loss at Stoke on October 24th. Since then it's been eight wins and seven draws, but crucially, four of those draws came in the five games following the Stoke defeat.

Luton won at Bournemouth at the weekend, but they were aided by an early red for the hosts, and prior to that it had been a return of just two points from a possible 18 on their travels.

Cottagers to frustrate United

Bet 3: Back Fulham & Draw @ 13/10 - KO 20:15 GMT

Everyone is again raving about Manchester United's away record, and while it looks good on paper, I still think that their luck can't continue.

The 0-0 draw at Anfield was actually one of their better performances, with the defence looking solid at all times. They will fancy their chances of winning at the Cottage tonight, but this isn't the Fulham team from earlier in the campaign.

Scott Parker has got plenty of improvement from his players since a change in formation, and they were very unlucky to be beaten by Chelsea at the weekend.

Prior to that they were unbeaten in six in all competitions, a run which included draws with Liverpool, Spurs and Southampton.

