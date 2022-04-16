The Daily Acca: Fresher Reds to get the job done at Wembley

Another goal-glut at St Mary's

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Southampton v Arsenal @ 7/10 - KO 15:00 BST

Southampton's 0-6 defeat to Chelsea at St Mary's last weekend was their fifth loss in six games in all competitions, and the only other result in that run was a 1-1 draw.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's side have started conceding lots of goals again, and I just can't see them keeping a clean sheet against Arsenal today - even if the Gunners have been a bit goal-shy of late.

Mikel Arteta's men have endured a couple of damaging defeats - 3-0 at Palace and then 1-2 at home to Brighton. That has enabled Spurs to get back into the race for fourth, and they really need to be winning this afternoon.

All out attack at Vicarage Road

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Watford v Brentford 20/23 - KO 15:00 BST

It's now or never for Watford as they are six points from safety, and that's having played one more game than both Burnley and Everton above them.

They will find it tough today though as the visitors are Brentford, and they have won five of their last six outings.

Christian Eriksen has added some much needed creativity to the team, and the goals have been flowing for Thomas Frank's men.

Roy Hodgson's hosts have to get on the front foot here, and that should almost certainly lead to plenty of chances at both ends.

The quadruple dream to live on for Liverpool

Bet 3: Back Liverpool to Qualify @ 9/10 - KO 15:30 BST

We finish with the big game of the day - the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Liverpool.

The league fixture between them at the Etihad last Sunday was a pulsating affair that ended 2-2, with Liverpool twice coming from behind.

I think the Reds are the value bet to progress this afternoon, as it's a neutral venue, and City have a couple of injury concerns.

Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne are doubts for Wembley after picking up knocks against Atletico Madrid.

It's also worth noting that while Pep Guardiola's players were involved in a hugely competitive, bruising game in Madrid on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp was able to rotate most of his side for the home match with Benfica.