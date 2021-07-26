The Daily Acca: French and Brazilian action in this 18/1 odds boost

Dijon's woes to continue into the new season

Bet 1: Back Sochaux @ 11/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Dijon find themselves in Ligue Two following their relegation from the top flight last season, and I think they will find it tough in their opening match against Sochaux.

The visitors finished seventh in this league last year and it's worth noting that they won just as many games on the road as they did at home.

Their pre-season form has been better too, and they even beat Dijon in a friendly at the beginning of this month.

Basement Brazilian team to keep the goals flowing

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Juventude v Chapecoense @ 23/20 - KO 22:00 BST

To Brazil now and I can't see either side keep a clean sheet when Juventude take on Chapecoense.

The hosts are 14th in Serie A, but their recent form has been poor - three defeats and a draw from their last four outings - but they will fancy their chances against their opponents here.

Chapecoense are bottom of the league, having taken just four points from a possible 36 since their promotion from Serie B. Scoring goals hasn't been a problem though, and all six of their away matches have seen this selection land.

No clean sheet for Corinthians

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Cuiaba v Corinthians @ 11/8 - KO 00:00 BST (Tues)

Corinthians' matches aren't known for their goals, but two of their last four have seen both teams score, and the statistics of Cuiaba make very promising reading.

Jorginho's side are new to the Brazilian top flight following their promotion last year, and after a slow start, they have climbed to 15th following a run of four without defeat - two draws and two wins.

All four of those games saw BTTS backers collect, and in five home games this term, they are yet to keep a clean sheet.

