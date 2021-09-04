The Daily Acca: France to win in this 6/1 odds boost

World Champions to regain the winning thread

Bet 1: France @ 4/7 - KO 19:45 BST

The French are still top of Group D, but they dropped two points at home to Bosnia on Wednesday, and they will be keen to return to winning ways in Kiev.

Ukraine have four points from their opening four qualifiers, having drawn all four of them. They were twice pegged back by Kazakhstan during the week, and despite a decent showing in the Euros, the ease that England beat them remains fresh in the memory.

Didier Deschamps' men have a bit to prove tonight - they haven't won in 90 minutes since beating Germany 1-0 in their first match of Euro 2020 - but I think that they will bounce back here.

Austria to win on the road

Bet 2: Back Austria @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Things are tight towards the top of Group F, as while Denmark are five points clear, Israel, Austria and Scotland are separated by just two points.

The Austrians travel to Haifa to take on an Israel side that they are level on points with in second place. They picked up a solid 2-0 win over Moldova on Wednesday, and they were unlucky to exit the Euros on penalties to eventual winners, Italy.

Israel cruised past the Faroe Islands 4-0, but prior to that they were put in their place by Portugal in a June friendly. They aren't a bad team, but Austria at odds-against are a decent bet to beat them.

Croatia to bust a few coupons

Bet 3: Back Slovakia Win or Draw @ 4/5 - KO 19:45 BST

I was heavily against Croatia in the Euros, as I feel that they are an ageing side who's best days are behind them. I didn't see much to convince me otherwise, and I think that that Slovakia can avoid defeat against them tonight.

The Slovaks have home advantage, and they had a fairly decent showing in the Euros - they beat Poland 2-1 and were edged out by Sweden in a game they deserved something from.

As for this competition, the Croats top Group H with seven points from a possible 12, while Slovakia are just a point behind with six.

There really isn't much between these two nations, and Croatia backers will be left disappointed.