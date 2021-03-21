The Daily Acca: Foxes to pounce on tired United in this 18/1 treble

Hammers to keep their top four hopes alive

Bet 1: Back West Ham @ 23/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

West Ham can move level on points with Chelsea in fourth place if they win their game in hand this afternoon, and I expect them to do so at the expense of Arsenal.

While the Hammers have had their feet up all week - or working on the training ground - the Gunners had to face Olympiakos in a Europa League tie that turned out to be harder than they must have imagined.

Mikel Arteta's men have an iffy away record this season too - just one win in their last four, and two defeats - whereas the hosts have been victorious in five of their last six at home.

End of the road for United in the FA Cup

Bet 2: Back Leicester to Qualify @ 23/20 - KO 17:00 GMT

Into the FA Cup now and I am keen to back Leicester to book their place in the semi-finals.

Similarly to my first selection, the Foxes have had the week off, whereas Man United had to go to Milan and complete a victory in the Europa League.

Brendan Rodgers has had plenty of injuries to deal with of late, but that has enabled Kelechi Iheanacho to step up, and not only has he scored five in three, his partnership with Jamie Vardy showed real signs of promise against Sheffield United last weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær will be desperate to get his hands on his first piece of silverware as United boss, but this is a really tough fixture, and they are just too short in the betting.

Spurs to bounce back

Bet 3: Back Tottenham @ 13/10 - KO 19:30 GMT

Back to the Premier League now, and I think that Spurs are overpriced to put their European horror-show behind them.

Jack Grealish remains out for Aston Villa, and in his absence they have won one of five games, lost twice and scored only three goals. Their opponents were Leicester, Leeds, Sheffield United, Wolves and Newcastle.

This time last week, Tottenham were on a high. They were going into the North London derby on the back of five straight wins, and they were scoring goals for fun.

A week is a long time in football though, and their two performances since were pretty abject. Jose Mourinho has come in for a lot of criticism, but he's been here before, and I expect his team to win at Villa Park.

