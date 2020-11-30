To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Foxes to cruise past Fulham

Leicester City striker - Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy could fill his boots tonight

Paul Robinson is starting the week with an 11/2 Daily Acca that features two Premier League matches and one from Serie A. Here are his selections:

- Back Leicester @ 1/2
- Back Over 2.5 Goals in Genoa v Parma @ 19/20
- Back Under 2.5 Goals in West Ham v Aston Villa @ 5/4

The Acca pays approximately 11/2

Another defeat for Fulham

Bet 1: Back Leicester @ 1/2 - KO 17:30 GMT

We begin with what should be a relative formality as Leicester are a far stronger side than Fulham.

I think you can put a line through the Foxes' performance at Anfield last weekend, and they bounced back in midweek in the Europa League to draw 3-3 at Sporting Braga.

Brendan Rodgers' side had won six in a row prior to the Liverpool game, and they look like an exciting prospect this season.

Fulham on the other hand appear destined for relegation, and they have taken just one point from a possible 12 on the road since their promotion.

Plenty of goals in Italy

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Genoa v Parma @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Genoa and Parma have struggled in Serie A this season, but they both recorded wins in the cup last midweek, with the former beating their local rivals, Sampdoria.

I am expecting at least three goals tonight, as both sides will view this as a winnable match. The three points would go a long way to boosting their prospects this term, especially as it would build more momentum following the aforementioned Coppa Italia victories.

The stats are in our favour anyway, as the hosts have seen three of their four here this year see Over 2.5 backers collect, and the same can be said for all four of Parma's away fixtures.

Be cautious with goals at West Ham

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in West Ham v Aston Villa @ 5/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

I have covered the betting angles on this game in more detail here, so have a read as to why I believe that it will be a low-scoring affair at the London Stadium.


Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 75pts
Returned: 55.8pts
P/L: -19.2pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Recommended bets

Back Leicester @ 1/2
Back Over 2.5 Goals in Genoa v Parma @ 19/20
Back Under 2.5 Goals in West Ham v Aston Villa @ 5/4

The Acca pays approximately 11/2

