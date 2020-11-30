The Daily Acca: Foxes to cruise past Fulham
Paul Robinson is starting the week with an 11/2 Daily Acca that features two Premier League matches and one from Serie A. Here are his selections:
- Back Leicester @ 1/2
- Back Over 2.5 Goals in Genoa v Parma @ 19/20
- Back Under 2.5 Goals in West Ham v Aston Villa @ 5/4
The Acca pays approximately 11/2
Another defeat for Fulham
Bet 1: Back Leicester @ 1/2 - KO 17:30 GMT
We begin with what should be a relative formality as Leicester are a far stronger side than Fulham.
I think you can put a line through the Foxes' performance at Anfield last weekend, and they bounced back in midweek in the Europa League to draw 3-3 at Sporting Braga.
Brendan Rodgers' side had won six in a row prior to the Liverpool game, and they look like an exciting prospect this season.
Fulham on the other hand appear destined for relegation, and they have taken just one point from a possible 12 on the road since their promotion.
Plenty of goals in Italy
Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Genoa v Parma @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 GMT
Genoa and Parma have struggled in Serie A this season, but they both recorded wins in the cup last midweek, with the former beating their local rivals, Sampdoria.
I am expecting at least three goals tonight, as both sides will view this as a winnable match. The three points would go a long way to boosting their prospects this term, especially as it would build more momentum following the aforementioned Coppa Italia victories.
The stats are in our favour anyway, as the hosts have seen three of their four here this year see Over 2.5 backers collect, and the same can be said for all four of Parma's away fixtures.
Be cautious with goals at West Ham
Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in West Ham v Aston Villa @ 5/4 - KO 20:00 GMT
I have covered the betting angles on this game in more detail here, so have a read as to why I believe that it will be a low-scoring affair at the London Stadium.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 75pts
Returned: 55.8pts
P/L: -19.2pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on a multiple and, after it has settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bet must settle before 23:59 on the day it's placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back Leicester @ 1/2
Back Over 2.5 Goals in Genoa v Parma @ 19/20
Back Under 2.5 Goals in West Ham v Aston Villa @ 5/4
The Acca pays approximately 11/2
Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.