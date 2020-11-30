The Daily Acca: Foxes to cruise past Fulham

Another defeat for Fulham

Bet 1: Back Leicester @ 1/2 - KO 17:30 GMT

We begin with what should be a relative formality as Leicester are a far stronger side than Fulham.

I think you can put a line through the Foxes' performance at Anfield last weekend, and they bounced back in midweek in the Europa League to draw 3-3 at Sporting Braga.

Brendan Rodgers' side had won six in a row prior to the Liverpool game, and they look like an exciting prospect this season.

Fulham on the other hand appear destined for relegation, and they have taken just one point from a possible 12 on the road since their promotion.

Plenty of goals in Italy

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Genoa v Parma @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Genoa and Parma have struggled in Serie A this season, but they both recorded wins in the cup last midweek, with the former beating their local rivals, Sampdoria.

I am expecting at least three goals tonight, as both sides will view this as a winnable match. The three points would go a long way to boosting their prospects this term, especially as it would build more momentum following the aforementioned Coppa Italia victories.

The stats are in our favour anyway, as the hosts have seen three of their four here this year see Over 2.5 backers collect, and the same can be said for all four of Parma's away fixtures.

Be cautious with goals at West Ham

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in West Ham v Aston Villa @ 5/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

I have covered the betting angles on this game in more detail here, so have a read as to why I believe that it will be a low-scoring affair at the London Stadium.





