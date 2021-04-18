The Daily Acca: Foxes to book their place in Wembley's showpiece

Leicester to see off Southampton

Bet 1: Back Leicester @ 10/11 - KO 18:30 BST

The Foxes have never won the FA Cup, and they are now just two victories away from doing so. The team that stand in their way today are Southampton, and both teams head to Wembley on the back of a poor league performance.

Brendan Rodgers' men lost 3-2 at West Ham, in a match that saw the Hammers lead 3-0 just after half time. The Saints conceded three goals themselves, but they were unable to find the net in the 3-0 loss at West Brom.

It was Leicester that won the league fixture between the pair in January, and they are the better side overall. Southampton are capable of mixing it with anyone on their day, but they have been in poor form in 2021, and they appear to be running out of steam.

Italian duo to entertain

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Napoli v Inter @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 BST

Inter have the Serie A title all but wrapped up, as they lead their nearest challengers by 11 points, with only 24 left to play for.

They face a tricky fixture in Naples tonight, and whatever the result, there should be plenty of goals.

The hosts' last two at home have been 3-1 and 4-3 wins, and they put half a dozen past Fiorentina at the start of their current six match home winning streak.

The visitors have won 11 on the bounce in the league, with four of their five away victories seeing this selection land.

Real Madrid to win again

Bet 3: Back Real Madrid @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 BST

Real Madrid are back in the La Liga title race, but they can't afford to drop any points at Getafe today, and I don't think they will.

A mere two points covers the top three in table, and Atletico Madrid and Barcelona both have home matches up next.

Zinedine Zidane still has plenty of players unavailable, but they coped without them against Liverpool, and they are unbeaten in 10 in La Liga - winning eight and drawing two.

Away from home it's four wins from their last five, with the only dropped points coming at Atletico, in a 1-1 draw.

Getafe have gone five without a victory, and in the longer term it's just one win in 12 - losing seven of them.

