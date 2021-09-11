The Daily Acca: Foxes to avoid defeat in this 18/1 treble

City to have another tough afternoon against the Foxes

Bet 1: Back Leicester & Draw @ 11/8 - KO 15:00 BST

If Man City have had a bogey team in recent seasons, then Leicester are prime candidates. They beat them in the Community Shield last month, and in the six previous league meetings, the Foxes have won twice - including a 5-2 success at the Etihad last term.

The Foxes have won two of their three matches so far this season, and with key defenders returning to fitness, they have a decent chance of getting a result at the King Power this afternoon.

It won't be easy as Pep Guardiola's side have won their last two games 5-0, but they came against Norwich and Arsenal, and in their only away fixture, they were beaten 1-0 at Spurs.

Bees to continue to cause some buzz

Bet 2: Back Brentford @ 7/4 - KO 15:00 BST

Thomas Frank will be delighted with the start his newly promoted team have made to the season, as they remain unbeaten, taking five points from a possible nine.

Ivan Toney notched his first goal of the campaign at Villa last time, so that would have settled a few nerves for last year's Championship top scorer.

Brighton opened up with victories over Burnley and Watford, but they were beaten at home by Everton prior to the international break, and Graham Potter's men still lack a cutting edge to me.

Hammers to win on the road

Bet 3: Back West Ham @ 13/10 - KO 15:00 BST

It's been a dream start to the season for West Ham, as they have beaten both Newcastle and Leicester, and then remained unbeaten with a draw against Palace most recently.

David Moyes' men have racked up 10 goals already, with Michail Antonio beginning the campaign in devastating form.

Today they travel to St Mary's to take on a Saints side that are yet to record a Premier League victory this season.

A 3-1 loss at Everton was followed by draws with Manchester United and Newcastle, and despite avoiding defeat in the latter two, I expect them to struggle this year.

