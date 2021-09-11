The Daily Acca: Foxes to avoid defeat in this 18/1 treble
The Daily Acca focuses on the Premier League this afternoon and Paul Robinson's picks have been boosted from 14/1 to 18/1. Here are his selections:
Back Brentford & West Ham to Win, and Leicester to Win or Draw @ an Odds Boost of 19.018/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 18/1 from 14/1. Click the link above to gain access.
City to have another tough afternoon against the Foxes
Bet 1: Back Leicester & Draw @ 11/8 - KO 15:00 BST
If Man City have had a bogey team in recent seasons, then Leicester are prime candidates. They beat them in the Community Shield last month, and in the six previous league meetings, the Foxes have won twice - including a 5-2 success at the Etihad last term.
The Foxes have won two of their three matches so far this season, and with key defenders returning to fitness, they have a decent chance of getting a result at the King Power this afternoon.
It won't be easy as Pep Guardiola's side have won their last two games 5-0, but they came against Norwich and Arsenal, and in their only away fixture, they were beaten 1-0 at Spurs.
Bees to continue to cause some buzz
Bet 2: Back Brentford @ 7/4 - KO 15:00 BST
Thomas Frank will be delighted with the start his newly promoted team have made to the season, as they remain unbeaten, taking five points from a possible nine.
Ivan Toney notched his first goal of the campaign at Villa last time, so that would have settled a few nerves for last year's Championship top scorer.
Brighton opened up with victories over Burnley and Watford, but they were beaten at home by Everton prior to the international break, and Graham Potter's men still lack a cutting edge to me.
Hammers to win on the road
Bet 3: Back West Ham @ 13/10 - KO 15:00 BST
It's been a dream start to the season for West Ham, as they have beaten both Newcastle and Leicester, and then remained unbeaten with a draw against Palace most recently.
David Moyes' men have racked up 10 goals already, with Michail Antonio beginning the campaign in devastating form.
Today they travel to St Mary's to take on a Saints side that are yet to record a Premier League victory this season.
A 3-1 loss at Everton was followed by draws with Manchester United and Newcastle, and despite avoiding defeat in the latter two, I expect them to struggle this year.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 26pts
Returned: 31.04pts
P/L: +5.04pts
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back Brentford & West Ham to Win, and Leicester to Win or Draw @ an Odds Boost of 19.018/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 18/1 from 14/1. Click the link above to gain access.