The Daily Acca: Forest's ascent up the table to continue in this 11/1 shot
Another win for improved Forest
Bet 1: Back Nottingham Forest @ 13/8 - KO 19:45 BST
Nottingham Forest have been a completely different team since the departure of Chris Hughton, and Steve Cooper led them to another victory on Saturday.
Bristol City, meanwhile, were beaten at home by Bournemouth, extending their winless run in front of their own fans to six this season.
Nigel Pearson's men have been good on the road, but at Ashton Gate, things haven't really gone to plan. They are vulnerable again tonight, especially as the visitors have won their last three away games to an aggregate score of 8-1.
High-scoring affair at Loftus Road
Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in QPR v Blackburn @ 8/11 - KO 19:45 BST
There were disappointing results for both of these clubs at the weekend, as QPR were beaten 4-1 at Fulham, while Blackburn threw away a 2-0 lead at home to Coventry, to draw 2-2.
We should be in for goals again when they meet at Loftus Road, with six of QPR's last seven in the Championship seeing this selection land.
Rovers' 2-2 draw was their fourth match in a row to end with three goals or more, and the same can be said for three of their last five away from Ewood Park.
Reds to get their revenge
Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 13/10 - KO 20:00 BST
Liverpool were scintillating against Watford on Saturday, and while they were likely helped by the poor play of their opponents, they are a big price to win in Madrid tonight.
The Reds have won both of their Champions League matches this season, seeing off AC Milan 3-2 at Anfield, before demolishing Porto 5-1 in Portugal.
Diego Simeone's hosts drew 0-0 at home with Porto, but then beat AC Milan 2-1 at the San Siro. They aren't quite the same team as last season though, and even their rock solid defence will struggle to contain Mo Salah.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 59pts
Returned: 67.9pts
P/L: +8.9pts
