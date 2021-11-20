The Daily Acca: Forest to win away in this 11/2 boost

Terriers to get at least a point

Bet 1: Back Huddersfield & Draw @ 4/6 - KO 15:00 GMT

West Brom's form has started to tail off a bit, and while they are still third in the table, the gap to Fulham in second is now six points.

Their away results are a huge concern for those backing them at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon, as they head north having been beaten in their last three on the road.

The Terriers are doing much better this term - in eighth place - and they have won five of their eight in front of their own fans. Their last defeat here was back in September, and we only need them to not lose.

Stoke to make it three on the bounce

Bet 2: Back Stoke @ 1/2 - KO 15:00 GMT

Stoke got back on track prior to the international break, winning 1-0 at both Blackpool and Luton. They are now back in the Play-off places, and they have a nice fixture today to kick back off with.

The visitors this afternoon are Peterborough, and they are down in 20th. They did win two games in four days in October, but since then they have taken just one point from a possible nine.

Posh's away record this term is played eight and lost seven, with the sole highlight being a surprise 2-1 win at Hull.

Forest to continue their fantastic away run

Bet 3: Back Nottingham Forest @ 11/8 - KO 15:00 GMT

Nottingham Forest have been a different animal under Steve Cooper, and they are currently six unbeaten away from the City Ground - four of which were wins.

They are away at Reading today, with the Royals having been in the news for the wrong reasons this week.

It's quite clear that the club are in disarray, and things haven't been much better on the pitch either - four defeats from their last five - and they now have a six point deduction to deal with.

