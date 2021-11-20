To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Football Podcast

The Daily Acca: Forest to win away in this 11/2 boost

Nottingham Forest manager - Steve Cooper
It's been a thumbs up for Steve Cooper as Forest manager so far

It's an 11/2 Daily Acca from the Championship for Paul Robinson today, and it begins with a bit of a coupon buster. Here are his selections:

Back Stoke & Nottingham Forest to Win, and Huddersfield or Draw @ an Odds Boost of 6.511/2

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 11/2 from 5/1. Click the link above to gain access.

Terriers to get at least a point

Bet 1: Back Huddersfield & Draw @ 4/6 - KO 15:00 GMT

West Brom's form has started to tail off a bit, and while they are still third in the table, the gap to Fulham in second is now six points.

Their away results are a huge concern for those backing them at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon, as they head north having been beaten in their last three on the road.

The Terriers are doing much better this term - in eighth place - and they have won five of their eight in front of their own fans. Their last defeat here was back in September, and we only need them to not lose.

Stoke to make it three on the bounce

Bet 2: Back Stoke @ 1/2 - KO 15:00 GMT

Stoke got back on track prior to the international break, winning 1-0 at both Blackpool and Luton. They are now back in the Play-off places, and they have a nice fixture today to kick back off with.

The visitors this afternoon are Peterborough, and they are down in 20th. They did win two games in four days in October, but since then they have taken just one point from a possible nine.

Posh's away record this term is played eight and lost seven, with the sole highlight being a surprise 2-1 win at Hull.

Forest to continue their fantastic away run

Bet 3: Back Nottingham Forest @ 11/8 - KO 15:00 GMT

Nottingham Forest have been a different animal under Steve Cooper, and they are currently six unbeaten away from the City Ground - four of which were wins.

They are away at Reading today, with the Royals having been in the news for the wrong reasons this week.

It's quite clear that the club are in disarray, and things haven't been much better on the pitch either - four defeats from their last five - and they now have a six point deduction to deal with.

Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L

Wagered: 86pts
Returned: 67.9pts
P/L: -18.1pts

Get a Free £10 Bet - Every Day!

From November 19-25, we are Doubling our Daily Rewards! Stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Stoke & Nottingham Forest to Win, and Huddersfield or Draw @ an Odds Boost of 6.511/2

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 11/2 from 5/1. Click the link above to gain access.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Daily Acca