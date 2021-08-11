The Daily Acca: Forest to do the business in this 5/1 treble

Northampton to prove no competition for Coventry

Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 8/13 - KO 19:45 BST

The Sky Blues take on one of their former landlords in the Carabao Cup tonight, and I expect them to get the win, inside of 90 minutes.

Mark Robins' side won their opening Championship match of the season in dramatic style on their return to the Coventry Building Society Arena. They trailed Forest by a goal to nil until the 81st minute, but they scored twice, with the winner coming deep into stoppage time.

Northampton were relegated from League One last year, but they did at least win their first game of the new campaign on Saturday. That being said, they will struggle to live with Coventry, and Robins has a decent cup record too.

Forest to bounce back against Bradford

Bet 2: Back Nottingham Forest @ 4/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Forest will be feeling sick following that aforementioned defeat to Coventry, but I expect them to bounce back in the Carabao Cup this evening.

The visitors to the City Ground are Bradford, and they could only finish 15th in League Two last year. They drew 0-0 in their campaign-opener at the weekend, and the hosts would need to dramatically underperform to see the Bantams in with a chance.

Chris Hughton will likely not view this competition as a priority, but he will be keen to build some momentum ahead of their game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

More silverware for Tuchel

Bet 3: Back Chelsea @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 BST

To the UEFA Super Cup now, where the Champions League winners take on the Europa League winners, and I am backing the former to get the win.

Romelu Lukaku has not officially been announced as a Chelsea player yet, but his arrival is imminent, and I think that will already have taken the pressure of Timo Werner's shoulders.

The German forward could play with some freedom at Windsor Park tonight, and with Unai Emery dealing with the after-effects of a covid outbreak at Villarreal, it could be Werner's time to shine.

Overall the Chelsea squad is much stronger anyway, and this should be a routine victory for the Londoners.

