The Daily Acca: Flamengo to help fire in this 15/2 odds boost

Corinthians to be blown away

Bet 1: Back Flamengo @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 BST

The defending champions had made a bit of a shaky start to their title defence but they are on a roll now, having won their last three in the league, and their last six in all competitions.

The goals have been flowing too, with six racked up against ABC in the cup during the week, and five against both Bahia and Sao Paulo in Serie A. They even netted four times against Defensa y Justicia in the Copa Libertadores.

Tonight they travel to a Corinthians side who are pretty solid, but don't score enough goals. I just can't see them being able to live with Flamengo's firepower.

Goals to flow in Mineiro

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Atletico MG v Athletico PR @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Atletico MG are the closest challengers to Palmeiras at the top of the Brazilian top flight, but they face a tricky task at home to Athletico PR tonight.

The visitors are up in fifth place, just five points behind their opponents - with a game in hand. They have won their last three in all competitions, and while they were all at home, they have a win rate of 50% on the road this term.

The Hurricane have found the net in all bar one of their six away games, with this selection landing in three of their last four. The same can be said for three of the hosts' last four at home.

More misery for the basement club

Bet 3: Back Santos @ 23/20 - KO 22:15 BST

Santos have made a pretty average start to their campaign, as they are only 12th in the league, but they are at least still in the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Sudamericana.

Today they have arguably the easiest away fixture in the Brazilian top flight, as they travel to a Chapecoense team who are bottom of the table, with just four points from a possible 39.

Only one of those points came from their six home outings, and they have lost their last four, including ones to the likes of Cuiaba and Internacional, who are in the bottom half of the league.

