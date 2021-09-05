The Daily Acca: Five at best for England in this 5/1 shot

Andorra to avoid a cricket score

Bet 1: Under 5.5 Goals in England v Andorra @ 13/20 - KO 19:45 BST

England are expected to thump Andorra at Wembley this afternoon, but six goals or more in the game is highly unlikely.

The visitors head to London on the back of two clean sheets, and while they were only against Gibraltar and San Marino, it has to be classed as a positive.

Since a 6-0 defeat to Portugal in 2016, only one of their internationals have had six goals or more, and that was also against the Portuguese.

Gareth Southgate will likely give a few fringe players a start here, especially with a harder match in Poland on the horizon.

Bank on the Italians in Switzerland

Bet 2: Back Italy @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 BST

The European champions sit top of Group C with 10 points from their opening four games, and they can all but seal their World Cup qualification with a victory over Switzerland.

The Swiss were involved in friendly action last week, beating Greece 2-1. They did well in the Euros, eventually losing to Spain on penalties in the quarter-finals, but in the group stage, Italy beat them 3-0.

Roberto Mancini's side could only draw 1-1 with Bulgaria on Thursday, but that should have blown away a few cobwebs, and they will relish a tricky fixture in Basel.

Entertainment in Brussels

Bet 3: Over 2.5 Goals in Belgium v Czech Republic @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 BST

The top two in Group E meet in Brussels tonight, and I am expecting at least three goals.

Belgium are top with 10 points, with the Czechs just three behind in second. They have a four point advantage over Wales in third, but the Welsh do have two games in hand.

Roberto Martinez's side won 5-2 in Estonia last week, and the Czechs beat Belarus 1-0. Jaroslav Šilhavý's team proved that they are capable of mixing it with top opposition in the Euros, and they should be able to give the hosts a decent match here.

