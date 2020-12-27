The Daily Acca: Firmino to score again

Bobby to Dazzle again

Bet 1: Back Roberto Firmino to Score @ 5/4 - KO 16:30 GMT

Liverpool take on West Brom this afternoon and with Roberto Firmino back in goalscoring form, he looks like a good bet to find the net against West Brom.

The Baggies now have Sam Allardyce in charge, but he was the manager when they lost 3-0 at home to Aston Villa last weekend, and it will take a while for him to get them organised.

West Brom are yet to keep a clean sheet away from the Hawthorns, and Firmino has three goals in his last two matches.

Goals at both ends at Wolves

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Wolves v Tottenham @ 9/10 - KO 19:15 GMT

Both Teams to Score is nearly even money at Molineux this evening and that seems a bit overpriced.

Wolves' last two games have finished 2-1 - one in their favour and one against. They have kept just one clean sheet in five at home, and Nuno Espírito Santo's side have found the net in six of their seven at Molineux this term.

Spurs put defeat to Liverpool and Leicester behind them by beating Stoke 3-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, and Jose Mourinho rested some of his key players for that game.

Only Chelsea have been able to keep a clean sheet against a visiting Tottenham team this season, and at the other end, Mourinho's men have conceded in four of their seven on the road.

Take the value on goals in Brazil's top flight

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Santos v Ceara @ 23/20 - KO 21:15 GMT

It's all about goals in Brazil tonight, as I can't believe that Over 2.5 is odds-against in the clash between Santos and Ceara.

A total of eight of Santos' 13 home games this season have seen the ball hit the net on at least three occasions, and their last four scorelines on this ground have been 3-1, 2-0, 4-2 and 2-2.

Ceara are in good form having won three of their last four, and the goals have been flowing. They scored nine across those four games, with eight of those coming in the three that were away from home.

