The Daily Acca: Fireworks on New Year's Day

Another high-scorer at Vicarage Road

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Watford v Tottenham @ 13/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

There was a fifth straight defeat for Watford last week, but they did at least find the net again, meaning that their last six outings have all seen this selection land.

Spurs are the visitors today, and they will be frustrated with some of the VAR decisions at Southampton last time. They still managed a 1-1 draw though, extending their unbeaten run in the league to seven matches.

Two of their last three have seen both teams score, and Harry Kane will be relishing the chance to line-up against this Hornets defence.

No clean sheets at Bloomfield Road

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Blackpool v Hull @ 4/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

Blackpool's slide down the table resumed last time, as they were beaten 1-2 at home by Middlesbrough. It was their fifth defeat in their last six games, but they have at least found the net on each of their last three outings.

The visitors to Bloomfield Road are Hull, and they saw their unbeaten run of six come to an end at Nottingham Forest. That was all the way back on December 18th, so their players will be much fresher compared to the home side.

As for goals, their last four have all seen BTTS backers collect, and they have managed to score at least once in each of their last four on the road.

Entertainment at Selhurst Park

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Crystal Palace v West Ham @ 1/1 - KO 17:30 GMT

We finish at Selhurst Park, for what should be a bit of a goal-fest when Crystal Palace host West Ham.

The Hammers returned to winning ways with a 4-1 win at Watford last time, and that was their second match in a row to end with five goals being scored.

Palace also won on that day, as they swept aside Norwich 3-0, putting their own 3-0 loss at Spurs behind them.

The Eagles have been much more adventurous under Patrick Vieira, and they are currently on a run of four to see this selection land.