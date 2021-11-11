The Daily Acca: Favourites to do the business

Spain to set up Swedish showdown

Bet 1: Back Spain @ 2/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Spain are only second in Group B, two points adrift of Sweden. They only have two games left to play, but fortunately, the last is at home to the Swedes.

They still need to win tonight though to keep their destiny in their own hands, and even though Greece away isn't the easiest of fixtures, they should be able to get the job done.

The Greeks have nine points from their six outings to date, and with a four point gap to Spain in second, they absolutely have to go for the three points this evening.

That should play into Spain's hands, and while they only drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture, that was back in March, and they have improved since then.

No problems for Portugal in Ireland

Bet 2: Back Portugal @ 3/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Portugal are also only second in their group, but they have a game in hand over leaders, Serbia, and the gap is only a single point.

The Euro 2016 winners are away at Republic of Ireland tonight, and the Irish aren't the team of old. Stephen Kenny's men have taken just five points from a possible 18, and while they have won their last two matches, one of them was a friendly against Qatar, and the other was against Azerbaijan.

Since exiting the Euros, the Portuguese have played five and won five, and that includes a victory over Ireland.

Slovakia to cement third place

Bet 3: Back Slovakia 5/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Slovakia and Slovenia are locked together on 10 points in Group H, as they battle it out for third place. The outcome of that won't have an impact for this World Cup, but it would certainly help their seeding in future qualifiers.

The selection qualified for the Euros, and after winning their opening match against Poland, they were narrowly edged out by Sweden, before getting thumped by Spain.

Their results since then have been mixed - one win, two draws and two defeats - but they held Croatia last time, and earned a draw in the reverse fixture of this game.

The visitors lost at home to Russia last time, and they face a big task here.