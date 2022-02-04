The Daily Acca: FA Cup takes centre stage in this 15/2 shot

Goals for both teams at St Andrew's

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Birmingham v Sheffield United @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Birmingham are three unbeaten - one win and two draws - and this selection landed in all three of them.

Sheffield United put a couple of disappointing results behind them by beating both Luton and Peterborough.

Paul Heckingbottom's side have found the net in nine of their last 10 on the road, and the hosts have scored in each of their last eight at home.

No clean sheet for United

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Man United v Middlesbrough @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

Chris Wilder has got Middlesbrough's season back on track and while they may well exit the FA Cup at Old Trafford tonight, I do expect them to score.

Man United's results have improved slightly under Ralf Rangnick, but it's hard to argue that their performances have.

There are plenty of things for the team to still work on, and it will be interesting to see whether Rangnick plays his best XI here, given his apparent disdain for domestic cup competitions.

Getafe are the best bet of the day

Bet 3: Back Getafe @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Getafe are far from the best team in La Liga, but they should be odds-on to beat Levante.

The visitors are bottom of the table with just 11 points from a possible 63. Their record away from home is dire too - eight defeats and two draws from 10 fixtures.

After a shaky start, the selection have steadied the ship, and on this ground it's five wins and a draw from their last six.