The Daily Acca: FA Cup takes centre stage in this 11/4 treble

First Round to finish with a flourish

The final tie of the FA Cup 1st Round sees Dagenham & Redbridge host Salford, and I am expecting both teams to score.

The visitors are one league above their opponents, but with them in 19th and the Daggers eighth in the National League, there really isn't much between them.

The hosts warmed up for this clash with a 2-2 draw at home to Chesterfield, and that was their sixth of seven matches at Victoria Road to see this selection land this season.

Salford were last in action in the EFL Trophy, where they beat Leeds U21s 5-3. In the league it's just one point from a possible nine of late though, and they have lost five of their six on the road.

Girona to continue their revival

Girona completely blew their opportunity at promotion to the Spanish top flight last season, as they won the first leg of their Play-off Final 2-1 away from home, before capitulating 2-0 at home - and Rayo Vallecano played the final half an hour with 10 men.

They have a new manager this year, in the shape of Michel, and after a difficult start, results have started to improve. They travel to Tenerife, sitting in 13th place in the division, but they are unbeaten in four - three of which were victories.

The hosts have climbed to sixth thanks to some good form of their own - two wins and a draw - but their win percentage is just 50% in front of their own fans this season, and Mirandes and Eibar have both won here.

Champs to keep on fighting

Flamengo are trying to chase down Atletico Mineiro to win their third straight Brazilian Serie A title, but with the gap at nine points and just a game in hand at the beginning of the weekend, they really can't afford to drop many points in the final few weeks of the season.

Luckily for Renato Gaúcho and his players, Monday's fixture sees them travel to bottom of the table, Chapecoense, with the hosts already all but relegated.

Big Green won their way back to the top flight by taking the Serie B title, but they have floundered at this new level, taking just 14 points from 30 matches played.