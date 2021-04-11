The Daily Acca: Everton to bring home this 12/1 shot

Allardyce's men to go all out for the win

Bet 1: Back BTTS in WBA v Southampton @ 4/5 - KO 18:00 BST

The Baggies still have an outside chance of survival, but they will need to perform like they did at Stamford Bridge for their remaining eight games.

Sam Allardyce's men ran out 5-2 winners at Chelsea, and even though they had a man advantage for the most part, they were still mightily impressive.

I am expecting more goals today with Southampton in town, as the visitors head north on the back of some high-scoring affairs.

The Saints have won their last two in all competitions - 3-2 and 3-0, and prior to that both teams scored in their 5-2 and 2-1 defeats against Man City and Brighton, respectively.

No clean sheets in Spain

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Celta Vigo v Sevilla @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 BST

Sevilla look set for a fourth place finish in La Liga, which will ensure Champions League football next season.

Celta Vigo are in mid-table, and while they will still hold out hopes of qualifying for Europe, it remains unlikely given the amount of points they need to make up.

I am focusing on goals when they meet at Abanca-Balaídos tonight, as four of the hosts' last five outings have seen this selection land.

The visitors have only failed to find the net in two of their away La Liga fixtures this term, and their two most recent road trips have seen goals at both ends.

Another fantastic away day for Everton

Bet 3: Back Everton @ 12/5 - KO 20:15 BST

Brighton had won two in a row prior to their 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford, and while that loss can be forgiven, I can't not back the Toffees to at 12/5 to win at the Amex.

Heading into this week of Premier League fixtures, only Man City and Leicester had won more away matches than Everton - and Carlo Ancelotti's side have done that from the fewest attempts.

They have been victorious in nine of their 14 away from Goodison Park, and for all Brighton's pretty football, they have won just twice in 15 home matches.

