The Daily Acca: Everton to avoid defeat in this 8/1 OddsBoost
The Daily Acca is on a hat-trick following weekend wins, and Paul Robinson is focusing on the Premier League and Serie A in this 8/1 odds boost. Here are his selections:
Back Everton & Draw Double Chance, Inter to Win, and BTTS in West Ham v Leeds @ an Odds Boost of 9.08/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 8/1 from 13/2. Click the link above to gain access.
Ancelotti to frustrate his former employer
Bet 1: Back Everton & Draw @ 7/5 - KO 18:00 GMT
Everton have a very impressive away record this season, with only the top three teams in the division losing fewer matches on the road.
In 13 games away from Goodison Park, the Toffees have lost just twice, and won on nine occasions. A trip to Stamford Bridge won't phase them and I expect Carlo Ancelotti's men to avoid defeat.
Chelsea put in arguably their best performance under Thomas Tuchel to beat Liverpool last time, but the Reds' struggles at Anfield have been widely publicised.
I am still not sold on Tuchel's Blues, and this is far from a penalty kick for them.
Inter to take a big step towards the title
Bet 2: Back Inter @ 11/10 - KO 19:45 GMT
The Scudetto is surely Inter's to lose now as they are three points clear of AC Milan, with a game in hand. Juventus are a further four points back, and while their two main challengers have European commitments still, Antonio Conte's side only have the league to concentrate on.
One of their big remaining hurdles left is tonight's fixture with Atalanta. The visitors are up to 5th in the league and are challenging for a top four place again.
They are currently on a run of four straight victories, and have only lost once away from home this term. That being said, this is an Inter team that have won their last six in Serie A, and it's nine consecutive victories at home - to an aggregate score of 28-7.
No clean sheets at the London Stadium
Bet 3: Back BTTS in West Ham v Leeds @ 6/10 - KO 20:00 GMT
Goals should be on the menu at the London Stadium this evening, and both teams to score looks like a safe bet to me.
We all know how Leeds will play - very open and affording the opposition plenty of chances, while creating many of their own.
The Hammers were beaten at Man City when they were last in action, but a 2-1 loss at the Etihad can be forgiven, and they will be confident of taking the three points against a Leeds side that have lost their last two away from Elland Road.
A clean sheet will be hard to come by though for David Moyes' men, and they have conceded in three of their last four on this ground anyway.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 160pts
Returned: 140.53pts
P/L: -19.47pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
