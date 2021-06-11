The Daily Acca: Euros to begin with a bang
Euro 2020 gets underway tonight and Paul Robinson's Daily Acca ends with the Turkey v Italy fixture. Here are his selections:
Back BTTS in Derry City v Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps, and Over 2.5 Goals in Turkey v Italy @ an Odds Boost of 13.012/1
Goals expected at Derry
Bet 1: Back BTTS in Derry City v Bohemians @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 BST
These two teams are in good form, with the hosts unbeaten in five and the visitors having won four of their previous five.
Both of them have been scoring goals, with Bohemians, in particular, in fine form in front of goal, scoring eight times across their last two.
This selection would have landed in Derry's last five at home, and the same can be said for three of Bohemians last four away.
No clean sheet for title chasing Shamrock
Bet 2: Back BTTS in Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps @ 31/20 - KO 20:00 BST
Shamrock Rovers are second in the Irish Premier Division, but they have won just one of their last four matches - losing twice. The victory did come last time out though, so they will be hoping to be back on track now, and return to the top of the table.
Finn Harps are sixth of 10, but they have netted at least once in three of their last four outings, and two of their last three on the road have been victories.
I certainly believe them to be capable of finding the net in Dublin this evening, which makes 31/20 a great price for both teams to score.
Euro opener to deliver
Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Turkey v Italy @ 7/5 - KO 20:00 BST
Euro 2020 finally gets underway tonight, and I am hoping that it will start with a bang.
Stadio Olimpico is the venue for Italy versus Turkey, and the 'home' team haven't lost a game since September 2018. Roberto Mancini's men warmed up for the tournament with 7-0 and 4-0 victories, and they haven't conceded a goal since a 1-1 draw with Holland in October 2020.
Turkey know where the goal is though, and four of their last six have had three goals or more. Quite often opening games can be cagey, but this tournament has been a long time in the making, and I am actually expecting quite an entertaining match - especially now as three times can qualify from the group.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 248pts
Returned: 215.62pts
P/L: -32.38pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
