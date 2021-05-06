The Daily Acca: Europa semis to be low-scoring

Hertha to pick up a big three points

Bet 1: Back Hertha Berlin @ 11/10 - KO 17:45 BST

There is no denying that it's been a terrible campaign for Hertha Berlin, and now they have just five matches left to save themselves.

Pál Dárdai's side have played a couple of games left than the teams above them, and if they are victorious here, they will go from second bottom to 14th.

Freiburg are the visitors to the Olympic Stadium, and even though they are up in ninth, the hosts are unbeaten in four, and have taken seven points from their last three at home. The visitors meanwhile have lost their last three on the road.

No first leg repeat at Stadio Olimpico

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Roma v Man United @ 17/10 - KO 20:00 BST

This tie is all but done following United's 6-2 win at Old Trafford, and while Roma clearly need to get on the front foot, I think that 17/10 is great value for Under 2.5 Goals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men have a triple header of Premier League games to contend with next week, so expect to see them try and shutdown this match early on.

It will be a defensive display from United in Rome, and if it stays goalless in the opening 30 minutes or so, it could just peter out.

Tight game expected at the Emirates

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Arsenal v Villarreal @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 BST

The other Europa League semi-final is much more delicately poised, as Villarreal take a slender 2-1 lead to the Emirates.

Unai Emery will be desperate to get one over on his old club, and they have been fantastic away from home in this competition so far.

The Yellow Submarine have won their last four Europa games on their travels - keeping a clean sheet in all four. Their last five have all seen this selection land, and I have this one down as a bit of a slow-burner.

