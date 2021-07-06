The Daily Acca: Euro semi to go the distance as part of this 20/1 treble
Paul Robinson has pushed the boat out with his Daily Acca today and the Betfair traders have followed suit by boosting it from 16/1 to 20/1. Here are his selections:
Extra time at Wembley
Bet 1: Back The Draw in Italy v Spain @ 11/5 - KO 20:00 BST
The first of the Euro 2020 semi-finals occurs tonight at Wembley, and I am finding it hard to split Italy and Spain.
Overall in the tournament so far, the Italians have been consistently better than Spain, but the Spaniards have had some moments of brilliance, and Roberto Mancini is without the services of Leonardo Spinazzola.
Going on the pre-tournament betting, neither of these two nations were expected to make the final. A semi was about par, so this could end up being quite cagey.
Luis Enrique's men will likely dominate the possession, but with both of the teams lacking cutting edge at times, I think this will be quite a tight game that will go the distance.
Santos to remain unbeaten at home
Bet 2: Back The Draw in Santos v Athletico PR @ 2/1 - KO 23:30 BST
Athletico PR have made a flying start to their Brazilian Serie A campaign, and they can go back to the top of the table if they win at Santos tonight.
That is quite a tall order, and while the visitors have won three of their four on the road this term, the hosts are pretty formidable on their own patch.
Santos are only 11th in the league, having taken just 12 points from their opening nine fixtures. They are unbeaten at home though, winning three and drawing two. They have also only conceded the one goal during that period.
Argentina to book their date with Brazil
Bet 3: Back Argentina @ 9/10 - KO 02:00 BST
Brazil booked their place in the Copa America Final last night and I expect Argentina to do the same tonight, to set up the final that most people want.
Lionel Scaloni's side are on a roll having won their last four matches - including a 1-0 victory over Uruguay. They actually played Colombia in June, in a World Cup Qualifier, and while they drew 2-2, they were away from home and actually led 2-0 for most of it.
The Colombians have already been beaten twice in this competition, and they needed penalties to knock out Uruguay in the quarters. Goals have been hard to come by and it's difficult to see them troubling the selection too much here.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 268pts
Returned: 240.32pts
P/L: -27.68pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
