The Daily Acca: Euro semi to go the distance as part of this 20/1 treble

Extra time at Wembley

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Italy v Spain @ 11/5 - KO 20:00 BST

The first of the Euro 2020 semi-finals occurs tonight at Wembley, and I am finding it hard to split Italy and Spain.

Overall in the tournament so far, the Italians have been consistently better than Spain, but the Spaniards have had some moments of brilliance, and Roberto Mancini is without the services of Leonardo Spinazzola.

Going on the pre-tournament betting, neither of these two nations were expected to make the final. A semi was about par, so this could end up being quite cagey.

Luis Enrique's men will likely dominate the possession, but with both of the teams lacking cutting edge at times, I think this will be quite a tight game that will go the distance.

Santos to remain unbeaten at home

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Santos v Athletico PR @ 2/1 - KO 23:30 BST

Athletico PR have made a flying start to their Brazilian Serie A campaign, and they can go back to the top of the table if they win at Santos tonight.

That is quite a tall order, and while the visitors have won three of their four on the road this term, the hosts are pretty formidable on their own patch.

Santos are only 11th in the league, having taken just 12 points from their opening nine fixtures. They are unbeaten at home though, winning three and drawing two. They have also only conceded the one goal during that period.

Argentina to book their date with Brazil

Bet 3: Back Argentina @ 9/10 - KO 02:00 BST

Brazil booked their place in the Copa America Final last night and I expect Argentina to do the same tonight, to set up the final that most people want.

Lionel Scaloni's side are on a roll having won their last four matches - including a 1-0 victory over Uruguay. They actually played Colombia in June, in a World Cup Qualifier, and while they drew 2-2, they were away from home and actually led 2-0 for most of it.

The Colombians have already been beaten twice in this competition, and they needed penalties to knock out Uruguay in the quarters. Goals have been hard to come by and it's difficult to see them troubling the selection too much here.

