The Daily Acca: English duo to help land this 14/1 odds boost

Clermont to drop more points

Clermont have a fantastic home record in Ligue Two this season, but their nine match winning streak came to an end with a 0-0 draw against Nort last time, and that result was sandwiched in-between two away defeats.

Amiens were relegated from the French top flight last term, and they are only 10th in this lower division. They are in good form of late though with seven points taken from their last three outings - albeit all three came at home.

On their travels it's just one point from a possible 12, but prior to that they had won three and drawn one of their previous four, so they are more than capable of performing away from home, and they are in better form now.

Reds to win but will it be enough?

Liverpool face an uphill battle to book their place in the last four of the Champions League, but whether they get through or not, I expect them to beat Real Madrid at Anfield tonight.

Jurgen Klopp's men were poor in the first leg in Spain, and the hosts played a fantastic game - capitalising on the Reds' weaknesses.

A 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday should hopefully give the English team some confidence at this venue following a dismal run, and with the visitors still having plenty of players missing, I am keen to back a home win.

City to stroll into the semis

Manchester City made hard work of their 2-1 win over Dortmund at the Etihad, and they are lucky that the score isn't 2-2, as the Germans had a very poor VAR decision go against them.

Pep Guardiola rested plenty of key players for the 2-1 home defeat to Leeds on Saturday, and that could be the wake-up call they needed before today's fixture.

City are a much better side than Dortmund, and they certainly won't be travelling to the Westfalenstadion to protect their one goal advantage. Assuming they play like we know they can, they should be able to win this match and wrap up the tie.