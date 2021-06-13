The Daily Acca: England to take first step in bringing it home
England kick-off their Euro 2020 tournament with a home match at Wembley and Paul Robinson thinks that it will be a good day for the Three Lions. Here are his Daily Acca selections:
Back England to win, North Macedonia Win or Draw, and BTTS in Netherlands v Ukraine @ an Odds Boost of 7.06/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 6/1 from 11/2. Click the link above to gain access.
England to lay down a marker
Bet 1: Back England @ 6/10 - KO 14:00 BST
England have some unfinished business with Croatia, and I expect them to lay any old ghosts to rest at Wembley.
This is an aging Croatian team, and they really haven't been that great for a while now. Since football returned in September 2020, they have played 13 times, won only four and lost on seven occasions.
Gareth Southgate's men, meanwhile, have won their last six, and have some of the most exciting attacking talent in Europe. With home advantage to boot, this should be a dream start for the Three Lions.
Austria to bust a few coupons
Bet 2: Back North Macedonia Win or Draw @ 1/1 - KO 17:00 BST
Austria are the odds-on favourites to win their Group C opener, but they aren't playing well at present, and North Macedonia are riding the crest of a wave.
Igor Angelovski's side warmed up for the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Slovenia and a 4-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan, but it's their 2-1 win in Germany in World Cup Qualifying that stands out.
That result proves that they can rise to the occasion and compete on the biggest stage, and with the Austrians having failed to even score a goal in their last three outings, I think that backing North Macedonia to avoid defeat is the way to go.
No clean sheet for the Dutch
Bet 3: Back BTTS in Netherlands v Ukraine @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 BST
Ronald Koeman was really beginning to build something with Holland, but since his departure for Barcelona, Frank de Boer hasn't been able to quite carry on that success.
Results haven't been terrible, but the team appears to lack cohesion, and like Liverpool, they certainly miss the presence of Virgil van Dijk.
Ukraine head to Amsterdam having not lost any of their last six matches. They ended a run of four 1-1 draws by beating Northern Ireland 1-0 and Cyprus 4-0, and they are definitely capable of finding the net against this Dutch side.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 250pts
Returned: 227.25pts
P/L: -22.75pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back England to win, North Macedonia Win or Draw, and BTTS in Netherlands v Ukraine @ an Odds Boost of 7.06/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 6/1 from 11/2. Click the link above to gain access.