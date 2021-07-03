The Daily Acca: England to keep it clean in this 16/1 odds boost

Baku quarter-final to go all the way

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Czech Republic v Denmark @ 11/5 - KO 17:00 BST

The Czech Republic weren't expected to get this far, but led by Patrik Schick's goals, they are through to the quarter-finals, and they should be able to cause Denmark plenty of problems.

The Danes head to Baku as the neutral's favourite team following everything they have been through in this tournament. The Christian Eriksen incident aside, they have played some impressive stuff, with their last two matches yielding 4-1 and 4-0 wins.

We are now deep into the tournament though, and with a semi-final place up for grabs, I expect the game to be quite cagey. There won't be much in it, and extra time appears to be a strong possibility.

More of the same from Southgate

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Ukraine v England @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Following the round of the last 16, England are the only team to not concede a goal at Euro 2020, which is quite remarkable given all of the concerns over the defence.

Gareth Southgate has got his tactics spot on though, and I think he finally got the doubters on-side in the 2-0 win over Germany. He wasn't afraid to leave Jack Grealish and Phil Foden on the bench, switching to three at the back to nullify the German wing-backs.

The Three Lions are expected to cruise past a pretty poor Ukraine team, and while I do expect them to win, I can't see a sudden change of tactics from the manager.

Keeping a clean sheet will be high on Southgate's priority list, and a seven straight England match to go Under 2.5 looks likely.

Uruguay to book their place in the last four

Bet 3: Back Uruguay @ 13/10 - KO 23:00 BST

Uruguay are coming to the boil at just the right time, as after losing to Argentina and drawing with Chile, they have won their last two Copa America matches, and I fancy them to beat Colombia in tonight's last eight tie.

The opposite can be said of their opponents. The Colombians took four points from their opening two group games, against Ecuador and Venezuela, but they then lost to Peru and Brazil.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are still going strong for Uruguay, and with Diego Godin still being a rock at the back, the 13/10 is too tempting to refuse.

