The Daily Acca: England to keep it clean in this 16/1 odds boost
It's the day everyone has been waiting for as England play for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and their tie against Ukraine features in Paul Robinson's 16/1 Daily Acca. Here are his selections:
Back The Draw in Czech Republic v Denmark, Under 2.5 Goals in Ukraine v England, and Uruguay to Win @ an Odds Boost of 17.016/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 16/1 from 12/1. Click the link above to gain access.
Baku quarter-final to go all the way
Bet 1: Back The Draw in Czech Republic v Denmark @ 11/5 - KO 17:00 BST
The Czech Republic weren't expected to get this far, but led by Patrik Schick's goals, they are through to the quarter-finals, and they should be able to cause Denmark plenty of problems.
The Danes head to Baku as the neutral's favourite team following everything they have been through in this tournament. The Christian Eriksen incident aside, they have played some impressive stuff, with their last two matches yielding 4-1 and 4-0 wins.
We are now deep into the tournament though, and with a semi-final place up for grabs, I expect the game to be quite cagey. There won't be much in it, and extra time appears to be a strong possibility.
More of the same from Southgate
Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Ukraine v England @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 BST
Following the round of the last 16, England are the only team to not concede a goal at Euro 2020, which is quite remarkable given all of the concerns over the defence.
Gareth Southgate has got his tactics spot on though, and I think he finally got the doubters on-side in the 2-0 win over Germany. He wasn't afraid to leave Jack Grealish and Phil Foden on the bench, switching to three at the back to nullify the German wing-backs.
The Three Lions are expected to cruise past a pretty poor Ukraine team, and while I do expect them to win, I can't see a sudden change of tactics from the manager.
Keeping a clean sheet will be high on Southgate's priority list, and a seven straight England match to go Under 2.5 looks likely.
Uruguay to book their place in the last four
Bet 3: Back Uruguay @ 13/10 - KO 23:00 BST
Uruguay are coming to the boil at just the right time, as after losing to Argentina and drawing with Chile, they have won their last two Copa America matches, and I fancy them to beat Colombia in tonight's last eight tie.
The opposite can be said of their opponents. The Colombians took four points from their opening two group games, against Ecuador and Venezuela, but they then lost to Peru and Brazil.
Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are still going strong for Uruguay, and with Diego Godin still being a rock at the back, the 13/10 is too tempting to refuse.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 267pts
Returned: 240.32pts
P/L: -26.68pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back The Draw in Czech Republic v Denmark, Under 2.5 Goals in Ukraine v England, and Uruguay to Win @ an Odds Boost of 17.016/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 16/1 from 12/1. Click the link above to gain access.