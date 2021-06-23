The Daily Acca: End the group stage with this 12/1 odds boost
Wednesday's Daily Acca features three of today's four Euro fixtures. Here are Paul Robinson's selections:
Back Poland to Win, Under 2.5 Goals in Portugal v France, and Hungary +2 Goals on the Handicap @ an Odds Boost of 13.012/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 12/1 from 10/1. Click the link above to gain access.
Lewandowski to drag Poland into the last 16
Bet 1: Back Poland @ 13/8 - KO 17:00 BST
The Situation in Group E for Poland and Sweden is that the Poles know that a win will see them through, whereas the Swedes have already qualified. It's also worth noting that whoever finishes second in this group will face Croatia in the last 16, and that's a pretty attractive draw, meaning Sweden might be happy to be usurped from top spot.
The Scandinavian side haven't really impressed me much in the tournament thus far anyway, and while Poland have hardly set it alight either, they do have Robert Lewandowski.
They played better against Spain than they did against Slovakia, and at 13/8 I think that they represent a bit of value in a must win scenario.
Cagey stuff expected in Budapest
Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Portugal v France @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 BST
Portugal's 4-2 defeat to Germany means that they are now far from certain to qualify, but assuming that Hungary don't beat Germany, the defending champions can afford to lose by two goals to France and still progress.
The French will want a win, as whoever finishes second in Group F gets England at Wembley. They are one point clear at the top, and with the assumption that the Germans win, they will need all three points to stay there.
Didier Deschamps men were held by the Hungarians last time, but they missed a fair number of chances in that game, and they look like they are playing well within themselves at present.
This could be quite a cagey game, where even if the French take the lead, the Portuguese won't go chasing a draw, given the circumstances already outlined.
Hungarians to keep Germany in sight
Bet 3: Back Hungary +2 Goals @ 6/4 - KO 20:00 BST
Germany are a very short price to beat Hungary this evening, and while they will probably win, I can't see it being a rout.
Hungary have an Italian manager who has turned them into a very well disciplined, hard to beat side. They didn't deserve the 3-0 defeat to Portugal in their opener - all three goals were late in the game - and they were very resolute in their 1-1 draw with the French.
Joachim Löw's men aren't the world beaters they used to be and there is no guarantee that they back up Saturday's performance. Hungary with a two goal head-start feels like a good bet to me.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 260pts
Returned: 240.32pts
P/L: -19.68pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back Poland to Win, Under 2.5 Goals in Portugal v France, and Hungary +2 Goals on the Handicap @ an Odds Boost of 13.012/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 12/1 from 10/1. Click the link above to gain access.