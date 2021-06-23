The Daily Acca: End the group stage with this 12/1 odds boost

Lewandowski to drag Poland into the last 16

Bet 1: Back Poland @ 13/8 - KO 17:00 BST

The Situation in Group E for Poland and Sweden is that the Poles know that a win will see them through, whereas the Swedes have already qualified. It's also worth noting that whoever finishes second in this group will face Croatia in the last 16, and that's a pretty attractive draw, meaning Sweden might be happy to be usurped from top spot.

The Scandinavian side haven't really impressed me much in the tournament thus far anyway, and while Poland have hardly set it alight either, they do have Robert Lewandowski.

They played better against Spain than they did against Slovakia, and at 13/8 I think that they represent a bit of value in a must win scenario.

Cagey stuff expected in Budapest

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Portugal v France @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 BST

Portugal's 4-2 defeat to Germany means that they are now far from certain to qualify, but assuming that Hungary don't beat Germany, the defending champions can afford to lose by two goals to France and still progress.

The French will want a win, as whoever finishes second in Group F gets England at Wembley. They are one point clear at the top, and with the assumption that the Germans win, they will need all three points to stay there.

Didier Deschamps men were held by the Hungarians last time, but they missed a fair number of chances in that game, and they look like they are playing well within themselves at present.

This could be quite a cagey game, where even if the French take the lead, the Portuguese won't go chasing a draw, given the circumstances already outlined.

Hungarians to keep Germany in sight

Bet 3: Back Hungary +2 Goals @ 6/4 - KO 20:00 BST

Germany are a very short price to beat Hungary this evening, and while they will probably win, I can't see it being a rout.

Hungary have an Italian manager who has turned them into a very well disciplined, hard to beat side. They didn't deserve the 3-0 defeat to Portugal in their opener - all three goals were late in the game - and they were very resolute in their 1-1 draw with the French.

Joachim Löw's men aren't the world beaters they used to be and there is no guarantee that they back up Saturday's performance. Hungary with a two goal head-start feels like a good bet to me.

