The Daily Acca: East Midlands rivals to kick off this 10/1 boosted treble

Old rivals to keep it tight

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Derby v Nottingham Forest @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 GMT

These two rivals have both underperformed this season, but they have both had changes in management, and things appear to be getting better of late.

The Rams have won six of their last eight under Wayne Rooney - including their last four on this ground - while Chris Hughton's men have recorded victories in four of their last six.

Another thing they have in common is low-scoring games, with 13 of Derby's last 14 at Pride Park seeing this selection land.

The same can be said for five of Forest's last seven away from the City Ground. It's also worth noting that seven of the last eight meetings between the pair have had two goals or fewer, with the only one going Over 2.5 being in the cup.

Take a chance on goals in Ligue One

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Rennes v Nice @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

To two out of form teams in France now, as Rennes take on Nice, and I am expecting a high-scoring match.

The hosts are without a win in six in all competitions, losing their last three on the bounce. The visitors too head into the fixture on the back of three straight losses.

As for goals, Nice's last three on their travels have finished 2-1, 2-1 and 3-2, so while they have been losing, they have still been scoring goals. It's worth too that those three away trips were at Monaco, PSG and Marseille.

Unfortunately we can't point towards some promising stats of their opponent here, but two of their last six at home had at least three goals, and both sides will be viewing this as a winnable match.

Spoils to be shared in Spain

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Levante v Athletic Bilbao @ 23/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Over in Spain, Levante and Athletic Bilbao have drawn plenty of matches recently, and I am struggling to see a winner when they meet in La Liga tonight.

They are eighth and 10th in the league, respectively, with the latter two points behind, but with a game in hand.

Four of Levante's last seven have ended all square - including three of their last four at home. Bilbao can top that as four of their last five have been level at the end of 90 minutes, and they have taken a point in three of their last six on the road.

