The Daily Acca: East Fife to help land this odds boosted treble

Scottish football fans
Two thirds of today's action comes from Scotland's League One

It's two from Scotland one from Spain for Paul Robinson today. Here are his Daily Acca selections:

Back East Fife & Clyde to Win, and Under 2.5 Goals in Dumbarton v Airdrieonians @ an Odds Boost of 8.515/2

East Fife to continue their fine home record

Bet 1: Back East Fife @ 10/11 - KO 19:45 BST

East Fife are sixth in Scotland's League One, and I expect them to beat the team that are two places below them this evening.

The hosts are unbeaten in six at home this season, taking a very respectable 14 points from a possible 18. They have kept three clean sheets in their last four, and in their last two here, they beat top of the table, Falkirk, and then drew 0-0 with Cove Rangers, who are second.

Clyde have won two of their last three in all competitions, but one of those was against a much lower-ranked side in the cup. They do have some decent away form to their name, but they have still lost two of their five on the road this term, and their record last season was poor.

Another goal struggle for Dumbarton

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Dumbarton v Airdrieonians @ 10/11 - KO 19:45 BST

The other fixture in Scotland's League One this evening comes from Dumbarton, and I am expecting a low-scoring affair.

Neither of these two teams are in good form, and scoring goals has been a real issue.

Dumbarton have netted just six times in 13 appearances this year, and while the visitors have scored 19 in their 13 outings, only two of those came in their last four matches.

Four of the hosts' five at home have seen this selection land, and the same can be said for four of Airdrieonians last five away.

Zaragoza to win again at home

Bet 3: Back Real Zaragoza @ 23/20 - KO 20:30 BST

It's 16th against 21st in the Spanish Segunda Division tonight, and I believe that home advantage will prove the difference.

Zaragoza might only be 16th in the table, but they have won six of their last seven on this ground. Only one team have beaten them, and they needed an own goal to do so.

FC Cartagena are only one point off the bottom, and they are currently on a four match winless run - two draws and two defeats.

On their travels it's just one point from their last possible 18, and they head to Zaragoza on the back of three straight away defeats.

