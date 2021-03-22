The Daily Acca: Dynamo to be dynamite in this odds boosted treble

Dynamo to move clear at the top

Bet 1: Back Dynamo Dresden @ 17/10 - KO 18:00 GMT

Dynamo Dresden are fighting to get back to the Bundesliga 2 at the first attempt, and they appear to be in good shape with 10 games to go.

Markus Kauczinski's side are top of the league - one point clear of second and third, with this game in hand. Only the top two get automatic promotion though, so they need to keep their foot on the gas.

Today they travel to the team in fourth - 1860 Munich - but the gap to fourth is 13 points. The hosts have dropped points in five of their last seven outings, and it's just one win in four at home.

With three away victories on the bounce, 17/10 for Dresden to make it four seems a shade overpriced.

Goals to flow in Germany

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Fortuna Dusseldorf v Bochum @ 13/20 - KO 19:30 GMT

Up one tier now to the Bundesliga 2, and I am expecting goals at both ends at the Merkur Spielarena.

This selection would have landed in four of Dusseldorf's last four at home, and the same can be said of four of Bochum's last five on the road.

The visitors are second in the league, but they have kept just two clean sheets in a dozen away fixtures this term. The hosts have failed to score in only one of their 12 at home, but it's just one clean sheet in six.

Los Maños to pick up a vital three points

Bet 3: Back Real Zaragoza @ 13/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Real Zaragoza are languishing in the bottom half of the Spanish Segunda Division, and they have lost three of their last four, but I am taking a chance on them to get a much needed victory today.

Their home form isn't actually that bad. They have won five of their last six on this ground, with the sole blemish being a disappointing 1-0 loss to Alcorcon. It was an own goal that beat them that day, and they kept clean sheets in the five victories.

Mirandes are higher up the standings, and they still have a chance of making the Play-offs. It's just one win in five though, and their away form doesn't fill you with much confidence either.

José Alberto's men have lost three of their last five on their travels - including their two most recent outings. In their last away game, they were thumped 4-0 at Alcorcon.

