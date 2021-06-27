The Daily Acca: Dutch to struggle in this 14/1 shot

Dutch to struggle away from Amsterdam

Bet 1: Back Czech Republic +1 Goal @ 13/10 - KO 17:00 BST

Holland won all three of their Group matches, but they had their iffy moments, and they also had the advantage of playing them all in Amsterdam.

Today's last 16 tie comes from Budapest, and they are taking on a Czech team that had some impressive moments in their group.

Patrik Schick has scored all three of their goals, and he will pose plenty of problems for a Dutch defence that are having to cope without their best central defender.

Frank de Boer hasn't set the world alight since replacing Ronald Koeman as Holland manager, and the tactical set-up of his side is still in question.

This game will be tighter than the odds suggest, and the Czechs are more than capable of avoiding defeat inside of the 90 minutes.

End of the road for Belgium

Bet 2: Back Portugal @ 9/4 - KO 20:00 BST

The glamour tie of the last 16 is this one from Seville, as Belgium take on Portugal.

Belgium's reward for topping their group with nine points is a match against the defending champions, and unfortunately for Roberto Martinez, I think his team will come up short.

Fernando Santos' men have had some good moments and some bad moments in the tournament so far, but one thing that has been consistent has been the form of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has five goals to his name already, and while three of them were penalties, they still have to be converted.

The Belgians have had the advantage of easier games and two extra rest days, but an argument can be made that having easy matches isn't an ideal prep ahead of facing a top team.

Copa America tie to be low-scoring

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Brazil v Ecuador @ 1/1 - KO 22:00 BST

Brazil have won all three of their Copa America fixtures to date, scoring nine goals and conceding just one.

Top spot in Group B is already confirmed, so it will be interesting to see what kind of line-up manager, Tite, picks against Ecuador.

The visitors travel to Goias having taken two points from their opening three matches, and they are currently only qualifying for the last eight on goal difference.

Their main rival for that place is Venezuela, and unless they beat Peru, Ecuador know that a point against the Brazilians will be good enough. They will also be trying to avoid being beaten heavily, just in case the other game ends in a tight win for Peru.

