The Daily Acca: Dull derby to help land this 6/1 OddsBoost

Another drab derby

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Man City v Man United @ 19/20 - KO 16:30 GMT

The Manchester derby hasn't lived up to the hype for a while now, and with the last four meetings all ending with two goals or fewer, a shade short of evens for Under 2.5 looks like a good bet to me.

Pep Guardiola's side are up to 21 wins in a row, but many of those have been ground out successes, rather that the swashbuckling displays that we have become accustomed to in recent seasons.

United travel to the Etihad on the back of three successive 0-0 draws, and low-scoring affairs have been the trend in "big six" clashes this term.

Spurs to see off Palace

Bet 2: Back Tottenham @ 40/85 - KO 19:15 GMT

Tottenham have galvanised themselves, and are back in the race for a top four finish. They trail Chelsea by five points, but they do have a game in hand over them and Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho started Kane, Son, Bale and Alli against Fulham last time, and while they only won 1-0, Craven Cottage hasn't been an easy place to go to of late.

Palace are unbeaten in three, with the latest two of those 0-0 draws at Selhurst Park. They are still without Wilfried Zaha though, and Spurs should prove too strong for them this evening.

Goals to rain in Spain

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Athletic Bilbao v Granada @ 23/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

We finish in Spain for what I am hoping will be a goal-fest in Bilbao.

Athletic Club are unbeaten in seven, and their only defeats in 2021 have both come against Barcelona.

Granada ended a run of six La Liga games without a victory by beating Elche last weekend, and it was their fourth league match in a row to see this selection land.

The hosts have drawn their two latest home outings 1-1, but prior to that they beat Getafe 5-1 and lost 2-3 against Barcelona. Expect more goals today.

